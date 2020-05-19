The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History reopened Tuesday.
The museum had been closed since March 18 as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
Museum officials were encouraging social distancing, the use of hand sanitizer and the use of masks.
The museum's summer nature camp will be a half-day program beginning June 8, and class sizes have been reduced to five children.
The museum, which is at 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
