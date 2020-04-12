Honny Pils, Wheelock restauranteur and part-time nurse, is among the many health care professionals nationwide who have traveled to New York City to help city hospitals treat COVID-19 patients.
“I just knew that I could help,” she said.
Pils entered nursing as a second career in 2012 and has worked at both CHI St. Joseph Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White. In January, she and her husband, Douglas, opened the Franklin Deli.
The family closed the deli temporarily when COVID-19 hit the Brazos Valley, and Pils began treating COVID-19 patients as a part-time nurse at Baylor Scott & White.
“I couldn’t have COVID patients and then go and make breakfast and feed my community,” she said.
She also feared bringing the illness back to her family. Not wanting to send her children to live somewhere else, she said, she took an opportunity through Krucial Staffing to serve as a nurse in the midst of a pandemic.
“She jumped in to a place that not a lot of people would want to jump into right now,” her husband said. “That’s a pretty cool thing.”
The idea of her traveling for a nursing assignment has always been there, said Douglas, student media adviser at Texas A&M, but the location and circumstances made them both pause. The number one concern was that she would be safe.
Honny Pils said she wears three layers of scrubs and protective gowns, two or three gloves, hair covering, a face shield, eyewear and an N95 and cloth mask “all shift.”
She said her experience at CHI St. Joseph and Baylor Scott & White helped prepare her for what she found in New York City, but the sheer number of patients is overwhelming.
“The first two days were really scary because of the volume,” she said. “… We’re just not used to it. My busiest day at [St. Joseph] is nothing compared to this. My worst day at Scott & White is nothing compared to this. But you just have to do what you have to do, and you have to prioritize.”
Pils has been at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn for one week, she said, and has seen thousands of patients enter the hospital during her 12-hour shifts, which run from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
The streets of New York City are quiet, she said, pointing to pictures she has of an empty Times Square, but that all changes when she enters the hospital. She compared the feeling to walking into an arena from the concourse.
“You walk in, and there they all are,” she said. “… The noise that you can’t stop. It’s like you walk in, and all you can hear are the volume of people in there.”
The traveling nurses are assigned to the various public hospitals in New York City to cover what the hospital’s regular nurses cannot, which includes regular emergency room and COVID-19 cases.
Typically, she said, COVID-19 patients have elevated heart and respiratory rates, a fever, the same persistent cough and difficulty breathing.
“They’re just weak from breathing,” she said of the patients she has seen. “It takes all the energy for these people just to breathe. … It’s just exhausting. You can just see them. They’re just worn out between coughing and breathing. It’s like how many sit-ups can you do all night long before you get tired. That’s what it’s like.”
She has witnessed first-hand the scenes of New Yorkers coming out on their balconies to cheer for the medical professionals being transported from their hotel to the hospitals.
“It always kind of chokes you up,” she said.
Douglas Pils said the thing that touches him most is the love and appreciation people have shown health care professionals.
“I think when you hear first responders, people think about the police and the fire, and obviously EMTs that are on the scene. When I hear first responders, I always think nurses and doctors, too, and I don’t think that’s always been the case,” he said.
Honny Pils will spend 21 days at the hospital before returning to the Brazos Valley where she will enter a 14-day quarantine in a cottage on the family’s property in Wheelock.
She will return around the time officials think Brazos Valley could start seeing a peak in COVID-19 cases, so her experience in New York could translate to local hospitals.
The couple has not talked about the specific timeline, but Douglas Pils said they “absolutely” plan to reopen Franklin Deli, possibly in the summer.
