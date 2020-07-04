The annual Fourth of July event at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum has been canceled this year, but there are still plenty of other ways to catch fireworks. Here are some events in Bryan-College Station and around the area.
• The Drive-In Fireworks event at the RELLIS Campus parking lot will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday. The parking lot opens at 7:30 p.m. The campus will have space for thousands of cars, and participants will be asked to stay in their cars. For more information, visit rellis.tamus.edu/media.
• The 17th annual Kurten Fireworks Show will open its gates at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Kurten Community Center. The fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. Visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to remain in or near their vehicles. The event also includes a gun raffle, and donations will be taken to help the Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department.
• The Navasota Freedom Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Navasota. The event will have a parade at 11 a.m., kid activities at 12:30 p.m., live music at 1:15 p.m., a cornhole tournament at 2 p.m., then live music until 9 p.m. At 9 p.m., there will be a fireworks show. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/761618001041142.
• The annual Hilltop Lakes Independence Day Celebration will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hilltop Lakes. Enjoy a parade, kid zone, vendors and a fire truck. For more information, visit hilltoplakes.com/event/htl-independence-day-celebration.
• The Barrington Plantation Independence Day Picnic will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site. Guests can experience an 1850s-style Independence Day celebration with a musket firing, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and al fresco dining. For more information, visit visitbrenhamtexas.com/summer-fun.
• The Friends of the Wheelock School House’s 26th annual Wheelock 4th of July Parade and lunch will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the historic Wheelock School House. The parade lineup begins at 9:15 a.m. There is no fee or form to be in the parade. The lunch will be served immediately afterward and will go until 1 p.m. The cost is $10 and includes a hamburger, pinto beans, chips, water and a cookie. All proceeds go to the restoration of the school. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
• The annual Bedias July 4th Fireworks Show will begin at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bedias Civic Center. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/BediasCivicCenter/?rf=121896844552308.
