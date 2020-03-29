Two Brazos Valley bison ranchers recently were selected to serve on the board of directors for the National Bison Association.
Board president Donnis Baggett and secretary/treasurer Joe Graham tend to bison on ranches in Bryan and south of College Station, respectively. In an interview with The Eagle earlier this month on Baggett’s Lucky B Bison Ranch in Bryan, the two men expressed gratitude for the chance to serve — and a reverence for the animals they work so regularly with.
“There’s a lot to admire about them,” Baggett said, looking out on his ranch at several bison as they grazed. “The durability of this animal and the history behind ... it is magnetic to some of us.”
The American bison was named the national mammal of the U.S. in May 2016. Graham said that bison, once nearly extinct, are now most prevalent in the Great Plains, particularly in the Dakotas, and there is also a relatively small, robust bison community in Texas.
Baggett, a former publisher and editor of The Eagle who is currently executive vice president for the Texas Press Association, said Thursday that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, bison sales to restaurants are down, but retailers are “asking bison processors for as much buffalo meat as they could send their way.”
“The run on virtually all meat products in supermarkets has also led to sellouts of our product by the stores that sell bison meat,” Baggett said. “We think some consumers who haven’t tried bison decided they’d give it a try when the beef supply ran out, and we feel it will result in growth in retail bison sales in the longer term.”
Graham said that the average bison ranch size is about 50-60 animals, with one outlier — American media mogul Ted Turner — owning tens of thousands of bison. Baggett said there are about 50 bison at his ranch, and Graham has about 60 on his Wildhorse Ranch.
“When it’s just me out there … you can’t make ’em do things, but if you know how to ask ’em to do things, they’ll follow,” Graham said. Graham’s son, Jay, is a member of the Texas A&M Board of Regents.
“Bison and cattle have a lot in common, but they have a lot of differences, too,” Baggett said. “Bison are not the fire-breathing dragons that some people would have you believe. They’re more agile, nimble and durable than beef cattle are.”
Graham quickly added that bison are “much better athletes” than cattle.
“These animals are fast, they are nimble, they are claustrophobic and don’t like being cooped up any longer than necessary — and neither do I, so we get along just fine,” Baggett said. Baggett operates Lucky B Bison Ranch with his wife, Beverly Brown, who was named the National Bison Association’s member of the year in 2016, according to previous reporting from The Eagle.
Baggett said that there were fewer than 1,000 bison left in North America by the 1890s, down from more than 30 million a century earlier. The American bison nearly went extinct by the late 19th century due to a combination of westward expansion, demand and a systemic, government-led campaign to eliminate the mammals as a way of controlling Native American tribes.
A concerted and multifaceted effort to replenish the numbers of bison in the U.S. came soon after, according to Baggett.
The National Bison Association has more than 1,100 members in all 50 states and several countries, according to its website.
