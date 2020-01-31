Brazos Valley area Scouts will be picking up an estimated 1,000 pounds of nonperishable food items from front porches Saturday as part of the 2020 Scouting for Food drive.
Those Boy Scout of America troops affiliated with the Arrowmoon district will then donate the goods to area food pantries, including the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
Last year, local children collected more than 12,500 pounds and $350 in cash donations, according to an Arrowmoon press release. Since 2005, the Scouting for Food campaign has been held in conjunction with the national food drive known as the Souper Bowl of Caring.
Area scouts put fliers on doors at area homes last weekend announcing Saturday’s food drive.
“It’s such an easy way to make an enormous impact on hunger in our community,” said Chuck Konderla, leader for Pack 383 in Bryan.
Pack 383 covers neighborhoods in the West Villa Maria Road region of Bryan. The Cub Scouts can receive participation badges and community service credits for their work, Konderla said.
“People can bring food to the food bank regularly anyway, but this event benefits the Scouts, too,” he said. “It gives them a sense of ownership and accomplishment. It teaches them the value of hard work, and it helps them get out.”
Konderla keeps track with a step counter each year and estimates that the kids walk as many as 10,000 steps between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on pickup days.
“The boys take it pretty seriously,” he said. “It’s a sense of pride for them. If there are any fliers left over, they’ll take them and put them on doors around their own neighborhoods.”
The Scouting press release notes that most food donations will be picked up from porches by about 10 a.m. Saturday.
If anyone who sets out food is accidentally missed by the Scouts, or if anyone wishes to participate but did not receive a flier, donations can be made toward Scouting For Food at local H-E-B and Kroger grocery stores with designated donation areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.