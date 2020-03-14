For the past week, students from throughout the Brazos Valley spent their spring break learning about national parks during the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History’s spring mini-camp.
The purpose of the camp is to bring children and nature together and instill in the students an appreciation for the natural world, said Maria Lazo, educational coordinator for the museum.
The camp, aimed at students between the ages of 4 and 12, spent one day each on Yellowstone, Yosemite, Glacier, Everglades and Big Bend national parks.
“The national parks serve a very special role in American history and American culture,” Lazo said, “and it’s that one place where you can go back and see what America used to be, and it still is because the national parks work so hard to preserve and keep that as pristine as they can.”
When developing the curriculum, educational associate Maddy Herron said, she tries to make it so the information can be tailored for all students, no matter their ages. Even days when it does not seem like the students are learning much, parents still report back that their children are teaching them what they learned at camp.
“Learn through play is usually what we’re trying to aim for, whether that’s crafts or exploring outside or a game,” Herron said. “It seems to be really, really working. We get some really good feedback.”
Museum educator Garrett Leopold said it is nice to know the students are listening and absorbing the information. He especially enjoys getting to talk to students who come back the next day with questions they developed when exploring the nature in their neighborhood or at a local park.
Kathleen Kolasinski, 10, said she was amazed to learn how many animals were in the national parks.
“There’s just so much that we get to learn about here,” she said. “The teachers make learning really fun, like super fun. They joke around, and then they make us learn, so that’s amazing.”
Her favorite part, though, is how interactive the camp is.
“I think the best part about this camp is that you actually get to go and do stuff in nature,” she said. “You don’t just do things here and learn, but you actually get to be interactive with it. And that’s what I think is the coolest.”
Ajay Gundanna, 11, said the teachers treat them more as friends than as students.
“It basically teaches me, especially when I get older and have kids, how to have fun while learning at the same time,” he said. “Like in school, it’s learn, learn, learn — which is good, but you also need some fun mixed in with the learning. That’s what you get here.”
Leopold said it is exciting to be able to convey all the information to the students at each camp.
“It’s really awesome to be able to try to instill a little bit of passion into their hearts based off of my experiences out in nature, so kind of creating naturalists for the future is kind of the point,” he said.
There is a lot of focus, he said, on typical STEM education — science, technology, engineering and math — and information about the natural world can get looked past.
“I think it’s important for them to leave this week and to think a little bit more about just look out and what do you see,” he said. “Ask questions about the natural world. We need to have more of a connection with the natural world.”
Herron said she hopes the students left the week with an understanding of the significance of national parks.
“I really hope that they appreciate how these natural places have played such an important role for us as a nation and us as individuals too,” she said. “They can really connect to these stories that we’re telling and these animals we’re showing them, and they can really just kind of have a chance to appreciate those places for what they are.”
