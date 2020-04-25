More than 140 Brazos Valley business leaders and other area stakeholders gathered virtually on Friday morning for the official launch of BCS Operation Restart, a task force aimed at assisting economic recovery and at helping business owners safely begin reopening their doors to customers.
Chaired by Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Greg Owens, College Station Mayor Pro Tem Linda Harvell and Kenny Lawson of C.C. Creations, the task force is a joint effort between the cities, Brazos County and the Brazos County Health District.
“While the process is fluid and we await an order from Gov. [Greg] Abbott, we’ve been working on a program to restart our economy,” Owens said. “We have enlisted a broad cross-section of Bryan and College Station business leaders to assist us in this task force.”
Owens also serves as chairman of the Brazos County Health District, of which Harvell is a member.
“As a serving member of the health district, I can assure you they are working diligently with us. The health district will serve as an information host for BCS Operation Restart,” Harvell said, noting Health District Environmental Services Manager Bob Lamkin’s presence on the task force’s executive committee. Brazos County Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry also is on the leadership team.
During the meeting, convened on Zoom, attendees asked a wide range of questions, including a query about the availability of hand sanitizer and other protective materials for area businesses to access. The task force’s leadership team members said they are waiting on guidance from Abbott’s office on reopening aspects of the economy, which could come as early as Monday.
“We understand that everybody has different needs, but we need to hear from you on what works with the guidelines and what doesn’t work with the guidelines,” Lawson said. “We need that feedback so we can continue to put our cities and the county in the best position that we can to make our citizens feel safe to come in your establishment, as well as the employees and the community.”
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and College Station Mayor Karl Mooney provided greetings and commentary at the start of the meeting.
Nelson thanked the effort’s various leaders for their work in helping to fight what he described as a “two-front war against both a public health crisis and now an economic crisis.
“For Operation Restart, the basic charge is that we hope we’re done with this very soon and we hope to get back to business — but we have to be prepared for, potentially a long-term return to business without ‘business as usual,’ ” Nelson said.
Mooney noted that the meeting came at the start of a multiphase process.
“Folks, we know that as we deal with this pandemic that this is not going to be something where, as we come out of it, that we can simply turn a switch on and say we’ve got an absolute green light,” Mooney said. “We are trying to get back to a life of normalcy as best we can while still keeping our community safe and preventing an outbreak or resurgence of the COVID-19 illness.”
To learn more, got to www.bryantx.gov/smallbusinessrecovery/ or cstx.gov/c_o_v_i_d-19__what_are_we_doing.
