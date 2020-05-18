A Brenham school district employee has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials announced Monday.
The employee is a food service staff member who most recently worked at Brenham High School on May 12 and May 13, but was not involved in the distribution of boxed meals, officials said in a press release.
All staff members who worked with the employee are in self-quarantine for 14 days, and the food preparation area at the high school is being sanitized.
Meal distribution will continue at the school with a different team.
District officials said the meals are pre-packaged and workers wear gloves and masks while following social distancing protocols.
The distribution of boxed meals will continue each Wednesday through June 24.
