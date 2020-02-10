A Brenham man that sparked a manhunt in Bryan-College Station on Sunday is facing multiple charges after being found hiding in the attic of a home.
College Station police charged 29-year-old Jamarious Davis with assault of a family member; evading arrest or detention; resisting arrest and criminal trespass.
Davis is accused of injuring a child early Sunday at a motel in College Station. Authorities said the child was seriously injured but didn’t provide details.
The search for Davis Sunday afternoon prompted authorities to issue a shelter-in-place warning for residents in the Bryan neighborhood north of Northgate. Officials said he eluded authorities by jumping out a second-story window.
He was found after a search that lasted about two hours. He was being held in the Brazos County Jail Sunday night without bail.
The assault charge was from an unrelated case in April, according to court records, and additional charges are expected.
Davis was sentenced to seven years in state prison in 2010 for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon conviction. According to The Eagle’s archives, that charged stemmed from a dispute with an ex-girlfriend in which he dragged her along the road after stealing her car and leaving it on railroad tracks, where it was hit by a train.
He has also been convicted of burglary, criminal mischief and theft, according to Brazos County court records.
