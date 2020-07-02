Local small business owners who have been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can still apply for assistance funds through the Bridge Loan Program that began in April.
Eligible applicants are small business owners in Bryan and College Station who have seen a 15% or greater revenue reduction due to the novel coronavirus, according to the Brazos Valley Council of Governments website. The money is administered through the Brazos Valley Council of Governments.
Recipients can receive up to $25,000 while they wait for more permanent funding from other resources. Money can be used for payroll, utilities, rent and more.
For more information, visit bvcog.org/corona-virus.
