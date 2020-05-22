As more people face food insecurity because of loss of income during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bridge Ministries of Bryan is now serving up to 200 families every Thursday with free food dispensed through a drive-thru service.
Families from across the Brazos Valley are invited to drive up to CrossCentral Church in Downtown Bryan, where they can receive several pounds of groceries. About 25 volunteers and staff members load vehicles full of fresh and nonperishable items over the course of about three hours each Thursday afternoon. Yesterday, nearly 130 clients — both old and new to the program — had been served in under two hours.
“We give a box of canned food, dry staples, cereal,” said Rebekah Sanborn, Bridge’s pantry coordinator. “A box could have juice and a mix of typical pantry canned foods like soup, veggies and tuna. We also give a 5-pound bag of meat and eggs, and a bag of snacks, which is great for the kids at home. Today we were giving each client two gallons of milk, too.”
Sometimes the boxes will include toiletries such as toilet paper, shampoo, soap, diapers and feminine products.
Sanborn said a client is not required to be a local resident to receive a box of food, but they do need to present identification and fill out a form describing their demographics, which is used by Bridge Ministries and the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Typically, the ministry will distribute primarily to those with incomes below the poverty line, but since the coronavirus pandemic struck the nation in March, Bridge has been accepting clients from various income levels, Sanborn said. There is a limit of two clients per car, as the ministry is only able to provide 200 boxes each Thursday.
According to Bridge operations manager Tati Rivera, the ministry no longer screens recipients at the drive-thru for COVID-19. Now, employees and volunteers are taking extra precautions to keep themselves safe. Boxes are only loaded by Bridge members into trunks of vehicles to encourage social distancing, Rivera explained. Additionally, Bridge Ministries offers a delivery method for those who are disabled and without transportation.
A majority of the Bridge Ministry’s food is purchased from the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Sanborn said. On a typical Thursday before the pandemic, typically 70 to 80 families could browse through a grocery store-style pantry setup.
“This drive-thru is new to us, and it’s so we don’t have to have contact with everybody,” Sanborn said.
Some clients are middle class families using a food bank service for first time, Sanborn said. Some come from as far as Hearne, Navasota or Burleson County.
“A lot of people have come to us because of a job loss,” Rivera said. “A lot say their employer cut their hours where they don’t make enough to buy food for the family. And you can see it in their faces. They are desperate and wouldn’t be here if they didn’t have to be.”
The National Charity League, Inc. recently gave Bridge Ministries a donation of dried pinto beans, rice and canned fruit, because the Brazos Valley Food Bank was unable to provide Bridge with these goods, Sanborn said.
“The need for food is continually increasing,” she added.
On June 13, Bridge Ministries will be hosting a fresh fruit and vegetable drive-thru distribution event, expected to serve 200 people. If the event proves to be a success and the ministry finds it a sustainable endeavor, they may consider extending that program, Sanborn said.
Sanborn encouraged donations, both food and monetary. She asked that anyone interested in donating visit the ministry’s website at thebridgeministries.org, or the Bridge Ministries Facebook account. Anyone wishing to donate food should contact the organization to determine what specific food is needed, she noted. Additionally, the ministry is accepting volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.