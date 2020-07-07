A few swimmers hit the pool Monday morning as the Bryan Aquatic Center reopened on a limited basis and with a myriad of new health and safety regulations in place.
The Bryan Aquatic Center is open year-round, but has been closed for most of 2020, first in February for accessibility improvements and repairs, then in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympic-sized heated pool is now open to adults for lap swimming by reservation, and no recreational use is permitted. It’s the only one of Bryan’s three pools to open for the summer.
Swimmers must reserve lanes in advance for lap swimming and can only use one time slot per day. Swimmers must complete a COVID-19 screening before entering the facility, and are asked to spend as little time as possible in locker rooms and restrooms. Staff members at the pool will go through daily temperature checks and health screenings, and surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected after each 45-minute reserved time block.
“We’re glad that we are able to open up, even on a limited basis, and provide the opportunity to folks who enjoy lap swimming,” Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said. “And if we can add additional programs, we will certainly try to do that. I know the folks who run the pools are excited to get back to doing what it is that they really love to do.”
Walker said the city’s main concerns when trying to reopen revolved around training staff and ensuring physical distancing. He said training was an “almost impossible” hurdle since teaching new lifeguards does not allow for six-feet of distance between instructors and trainees. But because the Bryan Aquatic Center is open year-round, trained employees were already on staff.
Walker said the city usually employs about 60 lifeguards across all city pools in the summer, but currently has 15 for Bryan Aquatic Center.
In College Station, Adamson Lagoon and Cindy Hallaran Pool will remain closed for the full summer season. The city’s website cites budgetary constraints, limited resources and continued health concerns in relation to social distancing, sanitization and staffing requirements.
College Station Recreation Manager Ana Romero said the city will decide by the end of this month if splash pads will reopen in September.
The lack of sales tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor in the financial constraints preventing the pools from reopening, Romero said. Aside from that, she said it would have been too difficult to hire and train a large number of staff members and comply with additional health regulations. The pools usually close in August, she said, meaning that by the time the city could have potentially opened them, the season would have been done in about a month.
“This was just an expensive mobilization of operations for the four weeks of service that we were going to be able to provide,” Romero said.
Keeping the pools closed, Romero said, is saving the city about $400,000 this summer that normally would have gone toward chemicals, staff, training and other operational costs.
Visit bryantx.gov/pools for a full list of rules at Bryan Aquatic Center or to reserve a lane for lap swimming. For more information on College Station, including resources for swimming safety, go to cstx.gov/pools.
