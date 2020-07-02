Heated swim

The Bryan Aquatic Center will reopen on a limited basis next week, officials announced Thursday.

Adults will be able to use the pool beginning Monday for lap swimming and certain programs. There will be no recreation pool use, officials said in a statement.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented significant challenges in all facets of our lives and our city pools are no exception,” Parks and Recreation Director Linda Cornelius said in the statement. “While we are excited to be reopening the Bryan Aquatic Center to the community, the reality of our local COVID-19 activity means that our guests will see significant changes to how the facility is operated, staffed and programmed.”

The statement said swimmers must reserve lanes in advance for lap swimming and can only use one time slot per day. Swimmers must complete a COVID-19 screening before entering the facility, and swimmers are asked to spend as little time as possible in locker rooms and restrooms.

Staff members at the pool will go through daily temperature checks and health screenings, and surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected after each 45-minute time reserved time block.

“We want to make sure we’re transparent with our training process during this time so that our guests can make informed decisions about utilizing the pool,” Cornelius said.

Swimmers may reserve lap times online or by calling 209-5528.

More information about the reopening guidelines can be found here.

