Wayland Rawls, an assistant chief at the Bryan Police Department who was charged with misdemeanor assault last week, has retired from the department.
Officials said Tuesday morning that the retirement ends an internal investigation into the Feb. 8 fight that injured another man.
Rawls, a 24-year employee at the department, was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.
Officials did not announce plans to name a successor.
