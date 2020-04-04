For about a decade, holsters have been owner Justin Sitz’s specialty at Versacarry, but as COVID-19 concerns began to rise, he turned his focus toward face shields for medical professionals.
Next week, the Bryan business will send out its first batch of 25,000 shields to local Bryan-College Station facilities that purchased them. As long as the raw material chains remain in place, Sitz said, he hopes to keep up that level of output each week for as long as there is a need.
“You have two options,” Sitz said. “You either adapt and become part of the solution, or you stand by and wait for someone else to do it. … It really wasn’t a choice when we came to that fork in the road. We weren’t going to stand by idle.”
The plastic face shields provide full face coverage and are held on by an elastic band. Operations Manager George Irwin said many similar products on the market are one-size-fits-all, but Versacarry’s version is adjustable.
Sitz said his team made the shields as affordable as possible for institutions ordering them. The goal, he said, was for the price to be just enough to keep his nearly 50 employees working. He’s also looking into hiring temporary workers to help with the assembly process.
“Our goal with this is to take a skilled group that wants to work, that wants to help and do their part and point them in a direction,” Sitz said. “Because we had the machinery sitting there anyway to do it. It’s just a matter of the retooling process.”
Around the beginning of March, Sitz said he and his team began work on the face shields. The process included assessing needs and speaking with someone in the medical industry about what they would like out of a face shield, so Versacarry could better design the product.
Sitz said the team is looking at options for how to potentially offer surgical masks in the future.
Shifting the Versacarry manufacturing facility from a place mainly for leather holsters to an area that also creates face shields was a challenge, Irwin said, mostly due to how quickly they made the change. Irwin said he’s grateful for Sitz’s flexibility throughout the process and for assistance from contacts in their supply chain who helped throughout the transition.
Irwin said he’s excited to be a part of Versacarry’s efforts and glad to contribute to the needs of Bryan-College Station.
“It’s been exciting to see how a group of people can make something happen in a disaster situation of this nature,” Irwin said. “It was just a great team effort. … It’s not about profitability. It’s about what we can do to give back to the community.”
For more information, visit versacarry.com/covid19.
