Today is the final day Chick-fil-A fans can get their chicken sandwich and nugget fix at the Bryan location until mid-summer.
The current Bryan location, which has been at the corner of Briarcrest Drive and Freedom Boulevard since November 1996, is being torn down to make way for a new state-of-the-art Chick-fil-A restaurant.
The new store will be constructed in the same location and will have a two-lane drive-thru and a larger kitchen to improve efficiency, owner Brent Dawson said. The new facility also will have an indoor play area and an outdoor patio.
“The biggest thing is the flow of traffic will be much different,” he said. “The traffic that seems to be so congested here will be relieved.”
The store will be closed for about four to five months beginning Sunday. By Tuesday, Dawson said, he does not expect the building to still be standing.
“Things will start happening really soon, because we want to get up and running and serve the community of Bryan as quick as we can,” he said. “… Mid-summer’s what we’re hoping for, but the biggest thing we’d like is to be open and running before school starts and before the football season gets going.”
Dylan Stasa, general manager of the Bryan location, said traffic at the store has been steady. Some of that could be attributed to high school and collegiate track events taking place in the area, he said, though there have been some regulars who have come in every day this week.
Part of Oscar Suarez’s job as the Bryan location’s marketing director is to reach out and meet those regulars who spend $1,000 at Chick-fil-A every month or who come in every day. Those regulars are special because the team members get to know them and develop a relationship with them.
“We have [one couple] in the morning [who] will come here and get their egg white grill with a coffee, and then they also have a buttered biscuit but with no butter, and then they get their small Dr Pepper. That’s it. Every single day,” Suarez said. “And then they always sit in a certain booth.”
It is a little emotional, he said, to think that for a few months, he will not see those people.
The past few weeks has been a big remembrance, Stasa said, just because the store has been open for 23 years.
“It’s just a really cool opportunity to see different viewpoints, old pictures,” he said. Some of those pictures are on display in the store.
Those shared memories and support from the community is one of the neatest things to come of the current facility’s final weeks, Dawson said.
“You don’t realize what a place like this means to the community until they kind of have to do without, and absence makes the heart grow fonder,” he said. “… It’s going to be a sad day, but we want to keep the end game in mind as when we get up and running here in a [few] months, we’re going to be able to serve them even better.”
For those looking for a familiar face, Dawson said, employees from the Bryan store will be at the three College Station locations during the remodel.
“We’ll miss our guests for a little bit, but we’ll be sure excited to see them come mid-summer,” he said.
