Bryan City Council approved the issuance of a $75 million bond, $490,001 in funds for the Downtown Bryan Association and several other items during its first meeting of the year this week.
In a 5-1 vote, the council issued a bond in the maximum principal amount of $75,150,000. The majority of the bond is for the new regional park off Villa Maria Road, at the site of the former municipal golf course. Chief Financial Officer Joe Hegwood said the staff doesn’t expect the bond to go above $73 million, but since the market value can change throughout the time the bond is allowed to sell, it was set about $2 million higher than what is anticipated.
In a presentation at the meeting, outside financial adviser Steven Adams said the certificates of obligation will be used to fund the regional park project for costs of $59 million to be paid off over a 30-year term, streets and drainage for $12.8 million that will be paid off over a 25-year term and a fire truck at the cost of $900,000, which will be paid over a 10-year term. Adams said that interest rates have gone down about 0.2% recently, putting them at nearly all-time lows.
“We try not to finance things longer than the life of the asset,” Hegwood said. “The regional park — generally we don’t finance things 30 years long, but since this is kind of a one-in-a-100-year type of thing, we’re using a longer term for it since it will be there for a long time.”
John Miller, who lives near the former municipal course, spoke against the city’s issuance of the bond at Tuesday’s meeting. Miller said that residents have voiced concerns about flooding, infrastructure improvements and street repairs “for years” but have been told that “the city doesn’t have enough money.”
“But now — magically, so it seems — we can raise sufficient funds for the super park by issuance of certificates of obligation,” Miller said. “‘This will all work out,’ we are told, ‘because the regional park will bring heads in beds and millions of burgers sold, which will in turn produce tax moneys to cover the park, and eventually pay for the infrastructure.’ The plan will take decades. Wouldn’t it be more efficient to pay for the other infrastructure with these newfound certificates of obligation?”
Hegwood said the certificates of obligation must be sold within 180 days and are scheduled to sell Feb. 5.
Mayor Pro Tem and councilman Greg Owens was absent from the meeting and did not vote. Councilman Mike Southerland, who has been vocal in his disagreement with the city’s plans for the park in past meetings due to price and concerns about the selected location, voted against the issuance of the bond.
The council also approved a funding agreement with the Downtown Bryan Association in the amount of $490,001 for expenses related to the ongoing operation of the association and the 2020 Texas Reds Steak and Grape Festival. About $55,568 will be provided by the city’s general fund, while $434,433 will come from the Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) Fund.
Councilman Brent Hairston commended DBA Executive Director Sandy Farris and her staff for their work, and said they have “done a better job than anyone I have seen oversee that organization.”
The DBA agenda item sparked discussion among council members about the possibility of separating the Queen Theatre from the DBA in future years.
Council members also rejected an amendment to the joint operating agreement of the Texas Municipal Power Agency, which would have allowed the TMPA board to spend any amount of money it desired without city approval. Because of the rejection, the council retained its ability to review any projects more than $250,000 and will consider a revised version of the amendment at a later meeting.
Visit bryantx.gov to watch the council meeting.
