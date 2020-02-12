The Bryan City Council approved agreements Tuesday evening that will allow BigShots Aggieland to be built on about 12 acres at the upcoming regional park on Villa Maria Road.
BigShots Aggieland is a golf and entertainment company powered by BigShots Golf. The project includes a two-story, 52,000-square-foot building with meeting areas and restaurant space, 60 bays, putt-putt golf and more at the park, which will be located at the former municipal golf course. Bigshots Golf will be built on the northwest side of the intersection of Villa Maria Road and South College Avenue.
There will be a ceremonial signing and presentation introducing more details about the upcoming project at 3 p.m. today at the regional park. The groundbreaking for BigShots will be in April.
“I am tremendously excited about this, and I think it is going to be an amazing asset, not only for the park but for Bryan-College Station, the region and for Texas A&M when they do they do recruiting,” Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said. “Everyone is going to want to be there and be there often.”
To bring the venue to Bryan, the council approved an agreement and a lease. The agreement is between the city of Bryan and Villa Maria Partnership LLC to provide incentive to construct a golf and entertainment venue, which will be called BigShots Aggieland or a similar name. Villa Maria Partnership LLC is a partnership between ClubCorps BigShots Aggieland LLC and Bryan Park Project LLC.
As stated in the agreement, the city will pay a one-time grant of $100,000 and waive all fees for building, mechanical, plumbing or electrical permits related to bringing BigShots Aggieland to the regional park.
The ground lease that council members approved permits Villa Maria Partnership to use about 12 acres of the former municipal golf course property for the amenity. The lease states that by the fifth year, the city will receive ground lease agreement payments equal to 6% of adjusted gross revenue from BigShots Aggieland.
During Tuesday’s workshop meeting, outside financial adviser Steven Adams gave an update on the $75,150,000 bond — $59 million of which is for the regional park and will be paid over a 30-year term — that the council approved last month. He said nine bids were received at the beginning of this month, with the winning one being from Wells Fargo Bank, National Association at a true interest cost of 2.408%. Closing is set for Feb. 26.
The rest of the bonds will be used to fund streets and drainage for $12.8 million that will be paid off over a 25-year term and a fire truck at the cost of $900,000, which will be paid over a 10-year term.
A $73,650 regional park design contract amendment with Mitchell & Morgan LLP also was approved Tuesday. The change accounts for the design of a driveway, a master plan update and development of architectural design standards.
The council approved the purchase of traffic signal poles and mast arms for a new signal at Villa Maria and Bomber Drive Extension. The project is associated with the regional park.
Additionally, a $4,656,474 construction services contract for the Coulter Drive Reconstruction Project was approved. The project will include the widening and reconstruction of a stretch of South Coulter Drive between South College Avenue and East 29th Street, and it will include improvements to underground storm sewer, water and sanitary sewer lines.
To view the full agenda and council meeting, visit bryantx.gov.
