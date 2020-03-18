Bryan City Council members made strides toward the upcoming regional park on Villa Maria Road on Tuesday evening with the approval of a $2,756,991 construction contract with Palasota Contracting.
The contract is about 8.5% less expensive than the $3,012,640 estimate made before the bid. The project will include extending Bomber Drive across a portion of the park and putting in underground utilities along that roadway, City Engineer Paul Kaspar said. The contract also deals with a bypass channel that Kaspar said is mostly a dirt work contract that includes excavating material to remove or to relocate on other parts of the road. Later as the park project progresses, Kaspar said the plan is for Villa Maria to connect with Williamson Drive and Bomber Drive.
“The goal of the roadway is not just to access the park, but it will provide long-term access through the park to other roadways, and so it’s more than just a park access, which is why we’re pursuing it as a public roadway,” Kaspar said.
Kaspar said construction will likely begin the first week of April, which he said is about the same time that the city will begin relocating fish from the property’s lake so that the area can be drained.
The council also approved a $604,564 purchase of new playground equipment and site amenities for Camelot Park, Henderson Park, Sue Haswell Memorial Park and Bryan Regional Athletic Complex. Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said the equipment will likely be installed during the summer.
A $272,000 construction contract with Caffey & Sons. was approved for the Gloria Stephan Sale Park Depot. The city will pay $102,000 toward the project using general fund reserves, and the rest will be paid through the Gloria Stephan Sale Bryan Beautification Trust. Walker said projects like this typically get started within 30 days.
During the city’s workshop, council members heard a presentation on the Midtown Area Plan, which was made available on the city’s website last month. The plan is supposed to be a guide for the city through redevelopment of about two square miles surrounding the former municipal golf course on West Villa Maria Road, from historic Downtown Bryan to the city limits shared with the City of College Station and generally bound by Finfeather Road to the west and South Texas Avenue to the east.
The public meeting that was scheduled for next week has been canceled in light of the new coronavirus, but all the information that was presented to council on Tuesday and everything that was going to be in the public meeting will be put on the website.
On April 2, the Planning and Zoning Commission will decide on its recommendation for city council, and on May 12 the council will take action on the plan at its regular meeting. More information is available at bryantx.gov/midtown.
At the start of the regular meeting, Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn introduced Bryan+College Station Public Library System’s new director Beatrice Saba to the community. A meet-and-greet event with Saba that was scheduled for Friday was one of the city’s many postponed events in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Saba most recently served as the director of library services in Live Oak Public Libraries in Savannah, Georgia.
Throughout Tuesday’s meeting, city staff and council members took extra precautions in an effort to meet the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations of social distancing to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
Part of that included city manager Kean Register and Mayor Andrew Nelson saying the invocation and pledges of allegiance instead of having guests, as is typical for Bryan council meetings. Chairs were separated, and community members were encouraged to livestream the meeting from home rather than attend the meeting, unless they wanted to speak during hear citizens. Nobody attended to speak.
At the workshop, out of an abundance of caution, two councilmen joined the meeting via video conference calls, and during the regular meeting Councilman Mike Southerland participated again by video.
The meeting followed an announcement earlier in the day in which Nelson and College Station Mayor Karl Mooney declared states of disaster for the cities, and closed most city buildings to the public. The closures will continue through March 31 when officials will re-evaluate the situation.
“Not only are we going to get through this,” Nelson said at the end of the council meeting, “but we are going to get through this stronger than we were before.”
For more information about Tuesday’s meeting, visit bryantx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.