Bryan council members approved an ordinance Tuesday that grants hoteliers extra time to pay their hotel occupancy taxes in light of recent changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ordinance allows Bryan hotel owners to delay remitting HOT funds collected from March through August and the first three quarters of the year until Dec. 31. Normal collection deadlines will resume beginning in September.
In a Monday press conference led by the Brazos County Health Department, Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson mentioned the ordinance, saying he hoped it will “give some flexibility on how we collect [HOT] while staying within the state law.”
College Station city council members passed a similar action at the end of March that allows city staff to defer the collection of HOT funds. From March through August, hotel owners can work with the city on a payment plan. Regular HOT collection in College Station also will resume in September, and all funds that were deferred from the previous six months will be due in December.
Bryan council members also approved a $554,900 construction contract with C3 Constructors for improvements to the Still Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. Improvements under the contract, the agenda states, include adding a dumpster at one of the plant’s buildings and replacing some of the equipment at the site.
A $354,500 design services contract with Walker Partners was also approved for the Bristol Street and Esther Boulevard drainage improvements project. The agenda said work includes providing design, bidding and construction phase services associated with reconstructing concrete streets where new storm sewer will be installed, replacing the storm sewer collection system to increase capacity out to Burton Creek and more.
Council also approved the conveyance of three tracts of land equaling about 17.5 acres out of the J.H. Jones Survey A-26 from Bryan Commerce and Development to the Bryan/Traditions Partnership. The request was made by the Traditions Acquisition Partnership. The land, according to the council agenda, will be developed as part of the Fuji Diosynth Biotechnologies campus in the BioCorridor.
The council also approved ordinances ordering the issuance of general obligation refunding bonds as well as water works and sewer system revenue refunding bonds. Officials estimate that the action will allow the city to save approximately $1 million total through 2030.
Former councilman Rafael Peña submitted a statement for the hear citizens portion of the meeting. He urged the council to put a hold on collecting the $14 drainage and transportation fee included in Bryan Texas Utility bills to aid residents who may be facing financial challenges during the pandemic.
For more information on Tuesday’s meeting, including the full agenda, visit bryantx.gov.
