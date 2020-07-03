Tourism and hospitality for the Brazos County seat soon will be handled by a new entity — Destination Bryan. 

Bryan city council approved a certificate of formation for the new 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization at its special meeting Thursday. The goal is for the organization, which will be separate from the city and powered by hotel occupancy taxes, to be operational by Aug. 1. 

Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said the nonprofit is meant to promote events, event venues and the hospitality industry in general. Dunn said partnering with College Station, Texas A&M University and Brazos County also will be critical responsibilities for the new organization since “none of us work alone in the tourism business.” 

City council members also appointed three members to Destination Bryan’s initial board of directors: Michael Thompson Jr., deputy athletics director for external relations and business development at A&M; Fern Jones, arts advocate and Downtown Bryan advocate; and Spencer Clements, principal at the Traditions Club and Community, known for the Stella Hotel and Atlas Lakewalk. 

Mayor Andrew Nelson said he is thankful for the people serving on the board, and is looking forward to what Destination Bryan can do for the community. 

“We all need to partner together,” Nelson said. “I think this organization has people who have demonstrated that they will work very well not only with the city of Bryan but Texas A&M and the city of College Station, so that together, we can all bring in events and all prosper.”

Local attorney Mike Gentry, who is handling the legal work for the new nonprofit, is the organizer and registered agent of Destination Bryan. Dunn said Gentry’s position is an administrative role rather than a member who makes decisions for the organization. 

The newly approved destination marketing organization comes after College Station City Council voted unanimously to terminate its participation in the Experience Bryan College Station funding agreement with Bryan.

On June 22, the Experience Bryan College Station board of directors approved a motion to begin dissolving Experience Bryan College Station with a completion date of Sept. 30. All six College Station representatives voted in favor of the motion, with Bryan’s two representatives voting against it and a Texas A&M representative voting “present,” according to the Bryan council agenda summary. 

College Station officials said last month that jobs will be offered to all 12 full-time EBCS employees, with a plan to have anyone who accepts offers on board in College Station by Aug. 1. 

Dunn said that Destination Bryan will need some staff members and said that there are conversations about potentially hiring a few EBCS employees, but nothing has been finalized yet.

The initial board members who were appointed Thursday will be charged with creating bylaws for Destination Bryan. Dunn said the bylaws will likely be considered by council later this month. 

Council members also approved a contract not to exceed $38.2 million at the Thursday meeting for design-build services in connection with the creation of a sports and event center and amphitheater at the new Travis Bryan Midtown Park on Villa Maria Road. The agreement with SpawGlass Holdings, L.P. is funded with bond money that was approved and designated for the regional park project at the beginning of the year.

The facility will be between 110,000 and 150,000 square feet and will provide enough floor space for at least eight high school-sized basketball courts that can be converted into 16 volleyball courts. Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said the goal is for the space to also be used for other activities, including cheerleading, gymnastics and wrestling. 

Walker said the building will open doors for more tournaments and events to be hosted in Bryan. 

The city typically has an architect design a facility and then brings in a contractor to build at a later date. Walker said the design-build contract allows for SpawGlass general contractor to partner with places including PBK Sports — which is serving as the architects taking on most of the design duties — to work together on the effort. 

“PBK will always be communicating with SpawGlass to ensure that what they are designing is not only functional, but the easiest way to construct something,” Walker said. 

Construction to begin early in 2021, he said. 

For more information about Thursday’s council meeting, visit bryantx.gov.

