Bryan City Council members will consider accepting a donation of the Phillips Event Center and the purchase of about five acres of land adjacent to the driving range at the City Course at Phillips Event Center during a Monday meeting.
Accepting the seven-acre event center donation would include the 26,500 square-foot clubhouse, which has a 2,200-square-foot porch area, a 6,620-foot wrap-around balcony and a carport. Amenities include six tennis courts, a 4,000-square-foot swimming pool, a 4,200-square foot auxiliary building and a 3,200-square-foot maintenance/cart barn. In March, the area was appraised at $5.8 million.
The five-acre purchase would be inclusive of three tracts of land that would cost the city $665,000.
The donation and purchases follows Wallace Phillips’ 2017 donation of the 107-acre City Course at the Phillips Event Center, which helped set the wheels in motion for the regional park project at the former municipal golf course on Villa Maria Road.
The teleconference meeting begins at 4 p.m. and the audio will be broadcast on bryantx.gov/channel16.
