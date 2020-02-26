Four local business owners were honored for their contributions to the area at the annual Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce Community Impact luncheon.
Rayne Knight-Zingelmann of Aggieland Roofing, Tricia Barksdale of Tricia Barksdale Designs, and Salim and Shireen Ismail of Texas Hotel Management thanked the chamber for the honor at Tuesday’s event, which was sponsored by the Texas A&M University Office of Procurement Services.
To receive the award, business owners must be members of the chamber, have been in business for at least three years and meet the Historically Underutilized Business Certification requirements of having at least 51% minority ownership. Chamber of Commerce Manager of Membership Carrie Archer said winners were selected based on criteria such as job creation, capital investment, volunteerism and community service.
Since the award program began in 2003, more than 53 businesses have been recognized.
Barksdale’s floral company, Barksdale Designs, has been in operation for more than three decades. Barksdale is a Texas Master Florist Advanced and is a member of the Texas State Florists Association and the Society of American Florists. She also is involved in various community groups including Hope Pregnancy Center, Mercy Project and Faith Bible Church.
“I think one of the biggest ways that we have community impact is through our small businesses,” Barksdale said in her acceptance speech. “It is the small business that truly determines the personality of a town or community.”
As owners of Texas Hotel Management, Salim Ismail and his wife, Shireen, operate six local hotels, as well as others in Houston and Dallas. Salim Ismail is originally from Bangladesh and has been married to Shireen, who is from Pakistan, for 34 years. The couple is involved in Crime Stoppers, the Brazos Valley Hospitality Association and the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. They donated the Wellborn fire station and have built an orphanage, a nursing school and a diabetic hospital in Pakistan.
As he thanked the chamber, Salim Ismail also thanked key members, family and friends who he said “have been a great part of our success.”
“We are very grateful to be in America,” he said. “God bless us all, and God bless America.”
Knight-Zingelmann opened her business in Franklin but moved it to Bryan six years ago. She was named the Best Roofer in the Brazos Valley in 2019 and was named in the Aggie 100 in 2018 and 2019. Knight-Zingelmann is a member of the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas and serves on the board for the National Women in Roofing organization. Her community involvement includes time with organizations such as the United Way Junior League Advisory Board and Aggie Women.
“It’s been interesting because we started the business 24 years ago, but we really only came onto the scene six or seven years ago, and that was with community involvement,” Knight-Zingelmann said. “I served on the board and got real active with the chamber. And then we met our team. And our team is who has made us, so thank you very much.”
