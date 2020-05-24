Bryan-College Station church leaders adapt to new way of spreading message during pandemic

The faith communities of Bryan-College Station have been dramatically altered in recent weeks, all due to the ubiquitous impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online worship services are now commonplace and essential for many churches. Some congregations have held drive-up worship and communion services. Communal events including Easter celebrations, Passover Seders and Ramadan fast-breaking dinners have had to shift to virtual gatherings.
Clergy and lay leaders from numerous faith traditions have worked to figure out how to guide their religious communities in a time of physical isolation, fear and uncertainty. In interviews, faith leaders spoke on challenges the pandemic has wrought on congregational life, including preaching in empty sanctuaries.
The Rev. Sam Hill, pastor of North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church, called it “a learning curve.”
“I’ve been a little bit more concerned about connecting when I’m delivering the message,” he said. His congregation livestreams Sunday services online, and he said he is grateful that nearly all of his parishioners have been able to virtually connect.
“It’s still weird for us, because you don’t really have any feedback. I can’t see faces or reactions or expressions, and that’s always a little bit difficult to adjust to,” he said.
The changes have revealed opportunities in religious life, some church leaders said. Many plan to continue streaming services online and otherwise enhancing their virtual offerings, even as they gradually return, on varying timelines, to in-person ministry.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Austin allowed its parishes to celebrate Mass again beginning on May 5 at 25% capacity, and with numerous other protocols in place. Michael Beauvais, deacon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bryan, said that the capacity limit allows approximately 50 people to attend Mass at one time. The church will continue to livestream Masses for people who are homebound.
“Parishioners are a little slow in coming back,” he said. About 30 people attended the first two Masses after the May 5 reopening; in recent days, the number has neared 50.
“For us Catholics, Sunday Mass is an obligation, and that obligation has been waived because [Bishop Joe S. Vásquez] understands that it’s going to take a while for people to feel comfortable coming to Mass even with the safety measures in place,” Beauvais said.
The Rev. Daniel Lumpee, the young adults and families pastor at Christ United Methodist Church in College Station, said the COVID-19 shifts meant that “job descriptions changed overnight” for clergy and staff. “We’ve essentially become content creators as much as pastors.”
Lumpee said his sense was that the novelty of online worship has worn off for many in his church, with worship viewership totals that had skyrocketed in March and April falling in recent weeks.
“We’re producing way better stuff than we were at the start, but people are just sick of it,” Lumpee said. “I think our congregation, they’re ready to get back to something resembling normal, whatever that is and whenever that is.”
Christ UMC recently formed a task force committee — “a very Methodist thing to do,” Lumpee said with a laugh — to figure out how in-person worship might look for the congregation. Measures will likely include shorter services to allow time for cleaning between services, and elimination of offering plates, changes in communion protocols and greeting times in the service.
“The biggest question right now is singing,” Lumpee said. A recent CDC report studied a COVID-19 outbreak within a choir in Washington state in March and found that the act of singing could transmit the virus through aerosol emissions, depending on the volume of one’s vocals.
“There are a lot of conversations in different circles about what congregational singing will look like,” Lumpee said.
Music is an essential part of worship for the First United Methodist Church of College Station, according to member Wendi Peterson. The church moved from in-person gatherings to audio teleconferences in late March, she said, before incorporating Zoom video for worship, Bible study and other meetings.
A few choir members have gone into the building at times to record music to insert into the online worship service, and the congregation has used track recordings.
Peterson said she was initially “a bit leery” because she feared that some of the older members of the congregation would not embrace the change to virtual gatherings. Church members have come to enjoy the online worship, she said. In recent weeks, members have hung out online after services in a virtual fellowship hall to visit with one another.
“It still feels different to not be able to come together at our building, but I am really proud of the way everyone has come to embrace these changes. I know that it wasn’t easy for me,” Peterson said. “Now more than ever, we need to be worshipping and we need to be serving the Lord — in whatever way we can do it.”
Members of the Islamic faith have been preparing for Eid, the celebration of the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan. The month of daily fasting, prayer and reflection began at sundown on April 23 and ended last night.
At the Islamic Community of Bryan-College Station, a month that traditionally includes nightly communal iftar meals to break the daily fast instead saw families eating those meals and holding prayers at home, according to outreach officer Michael Thomson. The mosque, which normally rents out a portion of the Brazos County Expo for Eid, will instead hold the celebration in a drive-thru format at the mosque today beginning about 11 a.m., Thomson said.
Thomson said that Ramadan in the midst of the pandemic brought difficulties and blessings for him and for other Muslims.
“Certainly, there’s been some challenges, because we’re not having that connection with people in the congregation and community that we normally have,” Thomson said. “But at the same time, I’ve seen a reconnection with the family — I have three kids at home — and we’re celebrating Ramadan more as a family. It’s given us a chance to be closer to each other.”
The Chabad Jewish Student Center has ramped up its focus on providing mental health support and resources for Jewish students at Texas A&M University, according to co-director Manya Lazaroff. She said that in the past 10 weeks, board members and staff have called students who went home, sent final exam care packages and held an online graduation ceremony to help students feel connected amid physical isolation.
“Students’ realities and burdens have shifted drastically,” Lazaroff said. “A lot of the struggles with mental health get deeper and darker when you feel so alone, and some of those proactive measures can help prevent crises.”
Additionally, the center has provided weekly Shabbat-to-go meals for in-town students, and also organized Passover Seder kits last month, both for students and older local residents.
“It’s homemade food that is made with love and sent with love and that’s familiar — and helps them bring the rituals back into their homes,” Lazaroff said.
The Revs. Ted Foote and Emily Béghin are the senior and associate pastors, respectively, of the First Presbyterian Church of Bryan. Like many faith communities, the 350-member church has been prerecording worship services, and employing Zoom for adult, high school and junior high classes.
Foote said that when the church does return to in-person services, it will be with numerous protective measures in place for his faith community that he described as “feeling hug-deprived.”
“We’re not in it to put people at risk or do anything that flies in the face of good scientific wisdom and medical practices,” Foote said.
Béghin described First Presbyterian as community-oriented and diverse in age. She said that the congregation’s Facebook follower count has doubled since March.
“I think what we’re going to see in the future is the blossoming of something new,” Béghin said. “Throughout religious history, some world event or religious event happens and it feels like the church, the ‘big C’ church, has burned down, and then you look and see that it’s growing. It’s a very interesting time to be a pastor.”
