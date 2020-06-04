Local officials say they are working together to determine what tourism and hospitality initiatives will look like in the future, as College Station plans to terminate its agreement with Experience Bryan College Station and the city of Bryan, effective Aug. 1.
College Station city council’s decision last week to permit the city to end its participation with EBCS — an outside agency that helps boost local tourism — was the first step toward the city creating a new tourism office, which Economic Development Director Natalie Ruiz said will operate under the economic development department.
The shift leaves Bryan and Brazos County weighing options for how to move forward with their own tourism and hospitality efforts, which were also tied into EBCS.
College Station’s economic development department focuses heavily on marketing the city to businesses that may want to be here, Ruiz said, while EBCS’ main focus is on promoting the area as a place to visit. She said the change will allow the city to tie the two efforts together more tightly. Additionally, Ruiz said tourism will not be plugged into the department, but will instead be incorporated “into everything that we do.”
“We are really trying to integrate the work that they’ve been doing and the success they’ve had into our economic development efforts overall,” Ruiz said, “so that we’re speaking with one voice when it comes to marketing and recruitment.”
Ruiz said the change is something the city has been moving toward for some time, but seeing the local tourism industry hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic confirmed the desire to incorporate hospitality into the city’s economic development and recovery efforts.
College Station is considering how to include EBCS employees in the city’s efforts once tourism is incorporated into the economic development department, Ruiz said, but there is still much to be decided since the city of Bryan and its council members are discussing what they will do.
Bryan Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said the city will not terminate its funding agreement before it expires at the end of the fiscal year. He said Bryan is considering four options: modifying EBCS; turning to a different organization; creating its own organization; or bringing tourism into the city, like College Station is doing.
Dunn said the city is doing its best to avoid skipping a beat and make sure that “organizationally we don’t lose any opportunities to attract visitors.” Ruiz and EBCS President and CEO Kindra Fry expressed similar sentiments about their entities during this time of change.
The city council is aiming to get legal consultation on the matter at a Tuesday meeting, Dunn said, but it may take additional meetings to confirm what option the city will pursue.
Brazos County’s contributions to EBCS were always significantly less than Bryan and College Station, Judge Duane Peters said. It went mainly toward marketing efforts for the Brazos County Expo Complex, but he said that the county needs less marketing assistance now than it did when it started contributing to EBCS in 2010, since the complex has become so well known.
If it weren’t for College Station’s recent decision, Peters said the county would have continued to put money toward EBCS. Now, Peters said he needs to talk with others about what the county’s next steps will be.
Bryan and College Station leaders formed EBCS in 2002, Fry said. Prior to that, a similar sort of tourism initiative was run through the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce.
EBCS is powered by hotel occupancy taxes from the cities and the county. Fry said that the organization’s budget has been at just over $2 million for the past few years, with College Station contributing the majority of the funds, Bryan putting forth the second most and the county adding in a small portion.
Fry said EBCS played a role in helping bring approximately 100,000 people to the area last fiscal year. She said the economic impact tied to EBCS efforts that year was about $52 million. Calculations, she said, do not include things such as Texas A&M football games, graduation and family weekend at the university.
The organization has 12 full-time employees, two part-time employees and a few interns throughout the year.
Despite the upcoming changes and many questions still to be answered, Fry said tourism and hospitality efforts will continue.
“While this organization will not exist as Experience Bryan College Station in the future,” Fry said, “we all will still be working with the cities to continue the tourism efforts for both cities.”
