College Station and Bryan city councils are holding special meetings via teleconference on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, to consider extending each city’s Declaration of Disaster in response to COVID-19.
The College Station council will have a meeting at 3 p.m. that is closed to the public before opening the public portion of the meeting. A live audio feed will be available on Suddenlink Channel 19 and streamed online at cstx.gov/cstv19.
Anyone who wants to comment needs to register before the meeting by calling 764-3500 or emailing CSO@cstx.gov. Written comments can be sent to the same email address.
Visit zoom.us/j/6226605081, or call 888-475-4499 and enter meeting number 622-660-5081 to join the meeting online.
Bryan residents who want to submit comments must do so in writing via email to councilweb@bryantx.gov, fax to 209-5003 or mail to City Secretary’s Office, PO Box 1000, Bryan, TX 77805 before the noon meeting on Tuesday. The Bryan meeting will be recorded and posted to bryantx.gov soon after it is complete.
The special meetings come after College Station Mayor Karl Mooney and Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson issued proclamations Tuesday declaring the state of disaster, which enables the cities to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and seek state and federal assistance. The declaration currently in place lasts seven days, and needs city council approval to be extended.
On Wednesday, under the declarations, Mooney and Nelson ordered bars and restaurants to close dining rooms and limited public gatherings to 10 people or fewer. Those measures are in place as long as the state of disaster remains in effect.
For more information, visit blog.cstx.gov or bryantx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.