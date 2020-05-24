The dates and times have been set for Bryan and College Station high school graduations, but more specific details are still being determined.
Both districts announced earlier this month all graduation ceremonies will take place at the end of June in the schools’ football stadiums, but neither has released further details about the ceremonies. Typically, all of the local high schools graduate indoors with the four comprehensive high schools holding the commencement activities in Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus.
Chuck Glenewinkel with the College Station school district said the district is “not completely finished” with setting the more specific details about what the graduations will look like.
Matthew LeBlanc with the Bryan school district noted specific details have not been set as the district continues to monitor and watch the situation regarding social distancing guidelines and recommendations.
A May 1 email from Bryan high school principals to parents noted administrators expect some form of social distancing will still be in place.
“This will include graduates spaced at least six feet apart on the stadium turf and may include a limit on the number of guests a graduate can invite to the ceremony, or mandatory distancing between families as they sit in the stadium,” the email states. “We will definitely provide live streaming so that loved ones with health issues or simply unable to attend can enjoy the ceremony. More information and details will be sent as we approach June, based on the current public health conditions.”
Bryan high schools will graduate June 24-27 with a make-up day scheduled for June 28 in case of inclement weather. All graduations will take place at 8 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium.
MC Harris will be the first on June 24, followed by Bryan Collegiate High School June 25. Then, Bryan High School on June 26 and Rudder High School on June 27.
College Station high schools will graduate June 25-27.
College View High School will graduate June 25 at 7 p.m. Superintendent Mike Martindale noted during the May school board meeting the ceremony will be moving outdoors instead of at Christ United Methodist Church; however, the new location has not been announced.
A&M Consolidated High School students will have commencement June 26 at 8 p.m. at Tigerland Stadium. Then, College Station High School’s graduation is scheduled for June 27 at 8 p.m. at Cougar Field.
