Bryan and College Station city leaders are looking at how budget plans and projects may be affected down the road as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change daily life.
Safety measures such as shelter-in-place orders drove both cities to cancel many travel and training plans for this year. Both cities also stopped hiring new employees.
Bryan Chief Financial Officer Joe Hegwood said department heads have been instructed to look for what can be cut from this year’s budget, such as discretionary maintenance that could be put on hold for a while. Hegwood said staff will be looking more closely at any new budget requests that are made as conversations for fiscal year 2021 begin. He said many such requests are discretionary and could lead to several million dollars in savings if deferring them becomes necessary.
In College Station, City Manager Bryan Woods said many of this year’s projects have been delayed and departments have been asked not to spend anything that isn’t absolutely necessary for services that are needed right now. He said department leaders were asked to make plans for varying scenarios of the fiscal year 2021 budget — one in which things are running as normal and another that includes ideas for what could be cut if budget reductions are needed.
Woods said that while the city organization is affected as a whole, the larger issue for him is how it impacts the overall community.
“We’re holding back everything we can so that we potentially have more resources to be able to help businesses, the citizens and the community recover from this,” Woods said.
Cities across the country have furloughed employees in recent weeks, but Hegwood and Woods said Bryan and College Station are not currently considering any type of staff reduction measures. They said such options are a last resort.
With Texas A&M University conducting online classes through the summer and many businesses closed or operating differently under shelter-in-place orders, Hegwood and Woods said sales tax revenue will be significantly impacted.
Both said two of the biggest sources of revenues for their cities come from sales tax and property tax. Hegwood said the money that Bryan generates from Bryan Texas Utilities, however, could help offset some of the problem.
Projections show that sales tax in College Station could be affected somewhere within the 20% range, Woods said, which could lead to a $6 million hit to this year’s budget.
Woods added that he hopes the project delays and efforts to spend less will help mitigate the impacts from this year’s changes so they don’t linger into the upcoming fiscal year.
Hotel occupancy tax revenues will also be affected. College Station city council recently passed a motion that allows city staff to defer the collection of hotel occupancy taxes for about six months, until it is easier for hoteliers to pay later in the year. Bryan city council members will consider a similar plan in a meeting Tuesday.
Some construction will continue in each city. Hegwood said any bond funded project, such as the regional park on Villa Maria Road, will continue since money has already been borrowed and is only legally allowed to be used on the previously approved purposes. Similarly, Woods said College Station will move forward with items including certain roadways, the new city hall building and other projects that are already under construction or have debt issued for them.
Despite the uncertainty of how long the pandemic will last, Hegwood and Woods said Bryan and College Station have made decisions in recent years concerning reserves and the city budgets that have helped prepare for unforeseen situations.
“I can’t say specifically how long we could maintain a certain kind of level of operations,” Woods said. “But I will say we will always provide the level of services that we need to for the city, and we’ll just continue to adjust just like everybody else is having to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.