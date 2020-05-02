High schools in both Bryan and College Station have announced decisions to use alternative graduation and prom dates this summer.
Bryan high schools will graduate June 24-27 with a make-up day in case of inclement weather scheduled for June 28. All graduations will take place at 8 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium.
MC Harris will be the first on June 24, followed by Bryan Collegiate High School June 25. Then, Bryan High School on June 26 and Rudder High School on June 27.
College Station high schools will graduate June 25-27.
College View High School will graduate June 25 at 7 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church. A&M Consolidated High School students will have commencement June 26 at 8 p.m. at Tigerland Stadium. Then, College Station High School’s graduation will happen June 27 at 8 p.m. at Cougar Field.
An email from the Bryan school district and each of the four high school principals states administrators expect social distancing guidelines to still be in place.
“This will include graduates spaced at least six feet apart on the stadium turf and may include a limit on the number of guests a graduate can invite to the ceremony, or mandatory distancing between families as they sit in the stadium,” the Bryan email states. “We will definitely provide live streaming so that loved ones with health issues or simply unable to attend can enjoy the ceremony. More information and details will be sent as we approach June, based on the current public health conditions.”
Project Graduation decisions will be made closer to June.
Prom
Rudder High School prom is scheduled for June 5 at The Weinberg in Wixon Valley with a July 10 backup date. Bryan Collegiate High School prom will take place June 13 at Astin Mansion with a July 25 backup date. The Bryan High School prom will happen June 20 at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center with a July 18 backup date.
College View High School will have prom June 12 at the Phillips Event Center in Bryan. College Station High School prom will take place June 13 at the Ice House on Main in Bryan. A&M Consolidated High School prom will happen June 20 at Ice House on Main. A date was not included when the date was announced last month.
“We know this is not the schedule everyone hoped for, but we are committed to making sure our seniors have as memorable of an experience as possible, including in-person graduation, prom, and the other recognition and events,” the Bryan email reads. “We know these important events matter to our Class of 2020 and we will do everything possible to make them a reality.”
