Bryan and College Station leaders are looking for resident feedback on COVID-19 relief efforts.
At the Bryan Community Development Advisory Committee teleconference meeting Wednesday, there were four public hearings to address federal regulations relative to citizen participation for Community Planning and Development Programs. According to a city press release, hearings addressed substantial amendments to update the citizen participation plan, revisions for the city’s 2015-2019 five-year consolidated plan and the 2019 annual action plan. The final public hearing addressed a proposed amendment to reprogram $75,000 of HOME major rehabilitation program funding to create a tenant-based rental assistance program in response to COVID-19. All amendments are subject to approval by the city council and HUD.
Residents who didn’t submit comments prior to the meeting can call 209-5175 or email communitydevelopmentweb@bryantx.gov to provide their feedback through Monday. There also is a coronavirus impact survey available at surveymonkey.com/r/BryanCOVID.
More information on the proposed amendments is available at bryantx.gov.
College Station also is looking for input on five potential substantial amendments to the 2015-2019 consolidated plan. The changes, according to a city blog post, would allow the Community Services Department to more quickly address local needs as the city responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual public hearing is today at 5 p.m. and can be joined online at zoom.us/i/2800371990 or by calling 1-888-475-4499 and entering number 280-037-1990. Written comments can me emailed to rwhitwell@cstx.gov or mailed to City of College Station Community Services, P. O. Box 9960, College Station, TX 77842. Mail must be postmarked no later than Friday.
College Station’s public review and comment period for the amendments ends Friday.
For more details on the College Station potential substantial amendments, visit blog.cstx.gov.
