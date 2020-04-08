Area residents are encouraged to get creative for a new kind of Easter egg hunt that will follow social distancing guidelines.
The Bryan-College Station Public Library System is asking people to color and hide Easter eggs in their home windows so kids in the neighborhood can find them while walking with their families. The eggs can be plastic, paper or real.
Participants are encouraged to share their eggs and the locations on social media using the hashtag #BCSNeighborhoodEggHunt.
Pictures of eggs to decorate and use in the hunt can be downloaded from the library’s website at www.bcslibrary.org/neighborhoodeasteregghunt.
