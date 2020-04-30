The city of Bryan has announced a phased reopening plan for the Bryan-College Station library system.
Libraries will remain closed to the public until May 11, but starting Friday, book drops will be available for residents to return items. The libraries will also begin accepting holds placed online for items on Friday.
Monday through May 8, curbside pickup services will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan and the Larry J. Ringer Public Library in College Station. Holds will be accepted by phone.
On May 11, libraries will open to the public at 25% occupancy.
The Mounce Library will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Ringer Library and Carnegie History Center will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
The libraries have been closed since March 24 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
