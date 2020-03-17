Mayors in Bryan and College Station declared states of disaster on Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The declarations authorize aid and assistance to promote health and fight the spread of the virus while recommending all public and private events be limited to no more than 10 people until further notice.
The declaration takes effect immediately.
The cities also announced the closure of public facilities. In Bryan and College Station, most city buildings will be closing to the public at 3 p.m. today. BTU's office will close at 3 p.m., and the Bryan Municipal Building will close after tonight's City Council meeting.
Residents are encouraged to view the council meeting from home online, but people who want to speak during hear citizens can still attend.
All branches of the Bryan-College Station Public Library System will close at 3 p.m. today.
City employees will be asked to work from home when possible.
The closures will continue through March 31, with officials re-evaluating the need at that time.
BTU's drive thru will remain open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. BTU will only be disconnecting services upon request for the next 10 days. Residents can pay bills online at btutilities.com or by calling 821-5700.
Kiosks at the following locations can accept cash, credit card and check payments.
• BTU drive thru, 205 E. 28th St, Bryan; open 24 hours
• H-E-B, 725 E. Villa Maria Road, Bryan
• H-E-B, Texas Ave. and Texas 21, Bryan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.