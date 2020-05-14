Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and College Station Mayor Karl Mooney endorsed Renee Swann in the Republican primary runoff election, according to a Wednesday press release.
The new endorsements follow others from Congressman Bill Flores, State Sen. Charles Schwertner and State Republican Executive Committee member Mike McCloskey.
Swann grew up in West Texas and is a former health care executive and Waco small-business chief operations officer at Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas.
“As a life-long educator and elected official, I am endorsing Renee Swann to represent us in Congress because she is truly committed to the people and making sure the federal government works for us, not against us,” Mooney said in the press release. “I am also grateful for her pledge to self-term limit and reform Congress to make wise and reasonable decisions.”
Nelson said in a press release that he believes that Swann would be the person to properly represent B-CS and central Texas in Washington.
“I trust Renee to be a strong business voice for our district as a conservative reformer who will fight bureaucratic regulations that too often hold back growth for our country,” Nelson said.
