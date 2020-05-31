Area law enforcement leaders have condemned the death of George Floyd as unjustified.
On Sunday, Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk said members of his department were "appalled by what we see in the video of the last minutes of his life."
"There is nothing in the circumstances that justifies the outcome," Kirk said in a statement posted on the department's Facebook page.
"I pledge that all the members of the Sheriff's Office and I will continue to professionally serve all members of our community with fairness and compassion," the statement said.
Bryan police Chief Eric Buske said Sunday in a statement on Facebook that he hopes the death of Floyd will spur a conversation about police and community interactions "and that we can all reach a nationwide solution by acknowledging there is still much work to be done in our country."
Buske called Floyd's death in Minneapolis a tragedy and said members of his department were outraged by the "criminal acts of the Minneapolis Police Officers."
Buske said in the statement he takes pride in the relationship his officers have with the community.
"Tragic events like this raise concerns about police accountability and transparency," he said. "I will continue to ensure our officers treat all people with dignity and respect."
On Friday, College Station Police Chief Billy Couch posted a statement on Facebook saying the department would work "tirelessly with utmost transparency every day."
"We reject any behavior that abuses the trust bestowed upon our agency, and we are dedicated to protect and serve with excellence, integrity, and respect to all citizens without discrimination," Couch said.
