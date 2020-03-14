The cities of Bryan and College Station have added pages to their websites with updates on what officials are doing to monitor the COVID-19 virus.
College Station’s cstx.gov/coronavirus and Bryan’s bryantx.gov/coronavirus include which events and facilities have been canceled in each city, extra precautions both cities are taking in light of the pandemic and links to health resources and other information.
The following cancellations, closures and postponements were posted by Friday afternoon. Visit each respective website for updates.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and the city officials have encouraged residents not to panic but to continue following Centers for Disease Control recommendations such as washing hands and staying home when sick.
Bryan
• March 20 Maroon & White Night is canceled
• ASAP Basketball has been postponed until BISD facilities are available
• Adult Pickleball has been postponed until BISD facilities are available
• March 28 Blue Bunny Egg Hunt and Picnic Breakfast is canceled
• Start Smart Soccer has been postponed a week and will begin the week of March 23
• Neal Recreation Center will be closed at 6 p.m. on March 13 through March 22
College Station
• March 17 Neighborhood Seminar Supper
• March 18 Exploring History Luncheon
• March 19 CSPD Ribbon Cutting & Open House
• April 4 Easter Celebration at George Bush Presidential Library & Museum
Athletics
Fields are closed through March 29.
Postponed
• Junior beginner tennis
• Junior intermediate tennis
• High-Performance Tennis Academy
• Round-Robin Tennis League
• Intermediate tennis
• Competitive drill tennis
• Beginner tennis
• BCS Soccer League (games scheduled for this Sunday and coming Tuesday postponed for a week).
Canceled
• Spring softball league
• Spring kickball league
• Volleyball league
• Ultimate Frisbee league
Aquatics
Closed through March 29
• Fun For All Playground Splash Pad
• W.A. Tarrow Splash Pad
Canceled
• American Red Cross Lifeguard Instructor Training (Session 2)
Bryan + College Station Library System
• All meeting room use through March 22 is canceled. Ongoing cancellations will be decided on a week-by-week basis.
Lick Creek Nature Center
The facility and programming are closed through March 29.
Postponed
• Homeschool Adventure Days
• Saturday Exhibit Unveiling
• Trail Buddies
• Guided Nature Walk
Canceled
• March 29 Texas Hunter’s Safety Certification Course
• March 17 Get Growing With Brazos County Master Gardeners
• March 22 Monarch March
Lincoln Recreation Center
The facility and programming are closed through March 29, with the exception of the after-school program. It will follow the CSISD schedule.
Postponed
• Fitness Center, Pickleball & Open Gym
• The Dance Experience
• Minds Of Champions
• Total Body Booster Boot Camp
• Acrylic Painting
• Senior Programming (Weekly & Monthly)
Canceled
• After-School Program- Canceled through March 20 & will follow CSISD schedule
• Kids Okinawan Karate (March 2-30 & March 4-April 1)
• Arts & Crafts (March 3-31 & March 5-April 2)
• March 20 Friday Night Live
• March 22 Old School Vs Nu’ School Basketball Game & Skills Competition
Meyer Senior & Community Center
The facility and programming are closed through March 29.
Postponed
• Senior Programming (Weekly & monthly)
• Watercolor I
• Watercolor II
Canceled
• March 26 Spring Dance
Southwood Community Center
The facility and programming are closed through March 29.
Postponed
• Early Explorers
• Babysitter Training & Pediatric CPR
• Longfellow Whale Tales
• CPR, First Aid & AED Certification
• Creative Circle For Preschool
• Creative Circle For Homeschool
Canceled
• Nia Fitness (March 3-31)
Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater
Canceled
• March 20 Movies In The Park: The Secret Life Of Pets 2
