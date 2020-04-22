Area residents are being asked to line Villa Maria Road and Texas Avenue on Friday for the funeral procession of Madisonville Police Sgt. Hector Camarillo.

Camarillo died unexpectedly April 5 at his College Station home.

Funeral services will be private, but community members are encouraged to line the route of a first responder honor procession from Hillier Funeral Home to College Station City Cemetery, starting around 2:45 p.m. Friday. Social distancing is encouraged.

Camarillo worked for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Madisonville Police Department and other law enforcement agencies for more than 20 years.

He was recognized by the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2018 after helping save a Madisonville resident’s life the year before.

In 2013, he received the Star of Texas Award from then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry. The award was created to honor first responders who have exhibited extraordinary service to the state.

Camarillo was seriously injured in 2010 while working as a deputy for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office when his patrol car was hit head-on by a vehicle traveling in the wrong lane.

