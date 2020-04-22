Area residents are being asked to line Villa Maria Road and Texas Avenue on Friday for the funeral procession of Madisonville Police Sgt. Hector Camarillo.
Camarillo died unexpectedly April 5 at his College Station home.
Funeral services will be private, but community members are encouraged to line the route of a first responder honor procession from Hillier Funeral Home to College Station City Cemetery, starting around 2:45 p.m. Friday. Social distancing is encouraged.
Camarillo worked for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Madisonville Police Department and other law enforcement agencies for more than 20 years.
He was recognized by the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2018 after helping save a Madisonville resident’s life the year before.
In 2013, he received the Star of Texas Award from then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry. The award was created to honor first responders who have exhibited extraordinary service to the state.
Camarillo was seriously injured in 2010 while working as a deputy for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office when his patrol car was hit head-on by a vehicle traveling in the wrong lane.
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Brazil
A worker builds new niches at the Caju Cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, April 20, 2020. There were already plans this year to create more tombs at Caju but the new coronavirus pandemic accelerated the construction. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Silvia Izquierdo
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Virginia
Members of the Henrico County Fire Department Emergency Services transport a patient of the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center Monday April 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The facility has reported dozens of COVID-19 deaths. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Africa
South African National Defense Forces patrol the Sjwetla informal settlement after pushing back residents into their homes, on the outskirts of the Alexandra township in Johannesburg, Monday, April 20, 2020. The residents were protesting the lack of food. Many have lost their income as South Africa is under a strict five-week lockdown in a effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Jerome Delay
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Argentina
Gerardo Bertollo stands inside the butchery where he works at the Mataderos meat market in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 20, 2020. According to butchers, sales have dropped at least 50% since the lockdown to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Maryland
Angel Landaverde, 4, is restrained by his aunt Vilma Landaverde, center left, and medical workers as a swab is placed in his nose during a coronavirus testing at a walk-up testing site, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Russia Daily Life
An empty pedestrian street is reflected in a metallic ball in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 20, 2020. Officials in Moscow and other regions have ordered most people except those working in essential sectors to stay home through April 30. Residents are only allowed to shop at nearby food stores and pharmacies, walk their dogs and remove trash. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Alexander Zemlianichenko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Russia Daily Life
Two police officers patrol an almost empty Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral, center, and Spasskaya Tower in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 20, 2020. Officials in Moscow and other regions have ordered most people except those working in essential sectors to stay home through April 30. Residents are only allowed to shop at nearby food stores and pharmacies, walk their dogs and remove trash. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Alexander Zemlianichenko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Bolivia
City workers wait for people to walk through a tunnel that sprays disinfectant, in an attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, at the entrance to the community of Mallasa on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Juan Karita
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Greece
A woman wearing a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus is seen through in mirror as she walks in Syntagma square, in central Athens during a lockdown order by the Greek government on Monday, April 20, 2020. Greek authorities have tightened lockdown enforcement against the COVID-19 during the Orthodox Easter, when people traditionally flock to rural family homes for the most popular event on the country's religious calendar. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Texas State Parks
Following social distancing rules and wearing a mask, Thomas Holstad hikes through Enchanted Rock State Park, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Fredericksburg, Texas. Texas state parks are reopened to the public Monday after they had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but visitors must follow social distancing rules and wear a facial covering or mask. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Colombia
A man walks through a field hospital set up inside the Corferias convention center in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, April 20, 2020. The space that normally hosts fairs and conferences that was rehabilitated for non-COVID19 patients, to create more space for COVID-19 patients at proper hospitals. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fernando Vergara
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Paraguay
A youth reacts after she was tested for COVID-19 at a checkpoint on a highway in Asuncion, Paraguay, Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Paraguay
A pedestrian wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus walks past shops closed due to a government ordered lockdown in Asuncion, Paraguay, Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Chile
A VIP room sits empty at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile, Monday, April 20, 2020. International flights have been canceled for a month since the start of a lockdown to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Esteban Felix
APTOPIX Mexico Daily Life
Nicolasa Medina harvests nopales at her farm in Milpa Altas, Mexico City, Monday, April 20, 2020. In Mexico the young stem segments of the nopal are commonly used in dishes such as eggs with nopal, or nopal tacos. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Marco Ugarte
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Trump
Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Missouri Daily Life
A man sits at a picnic table in a park in Kansas City, Mo., as the sun sets Monday, April 20, 2020. The city continues to be under an extended stay-at-home order until May 15 in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany Oktoberfest
A man wearing a protection mask as he pass the subway sign 'Theresienwiese', the Oktoberfest beer festival area, in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Bavarian state governor Markus Soeder and Munich mayor Dieter Reiter announced at a news conference that the Oktoberfest is cancelled this year because the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Thailand
Locals affected by the anti-coronavirus government measures receive free meals in a park in central Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Some Buddhist monasteries and sympathizers provide meals for people in need, whose livelihoods have been affected due to the emergency regulations enforced in Thailand to control the coronavirus that has infected hundreds of people in the Southeast Asian country. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life
A woman wearing a face mask walks though a corridor in Tokyo Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded a state of emergency to all of Japan from just Tokyo and other urban areas as the virus continues to spread. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Korea Baseball
A TV cameraman films in the empty stadium as a part of precaution against the new coronavirus during the pre-season baseball game between Doosan Bears and LG Twins in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. South Korea's professional baseball league has decided to begin its new season on May 5, initially without fans, following a postponement over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man
