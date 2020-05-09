Some Brazos County residents joined thousands of runners and walkers on Friday to honor Ahmaud Arbery, the black man who was shot and killed while on a jog near his home in Brunswick, Georgia, in February.
Earlier this week, video footage of the shooting of Arbery surfaced and flew around social media networks, prompting outrage in advance of the Thursday night arrest of white father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were charged with murder in Arbery’s death. Many people in Bryan-College Station and across the country ran, jogged or walked 2.23 miles in honor of the date Arbery was killed.
Area nonprofit directors and pastors were among those sharing tributes to Arbery online, in many cases using the hashtags #RunWithMaud or #IRunWithMaud — a campaign started, according to various news reports, by a coach and a friend of Arbery’s. Andy York, executive director of Habitat for Humanity BCS, publicly shared on Facebook a picture of him and his family walking in Arbery’s honor. York said Friday that in the midst of physical distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he thought people were looking for ways to respond and honor Arbery in some form of community.
The Rev. Eleanor Colvin, pastor at the First United Methodist Church in College Station, said that she hoped the walks and jogs to honor Aubery inspired further action and thought by individuals and communities on other “tangible steps in civic life” to ensure justice.
“This story grabs me as a black woman who exercises regularly in a neighborhood where the majority of my neighbors do not look like me,” Colvin said Friday afternoon.
Colvin said that as a pastor, she has encountered a range of responses to the killing of Arbery in recent days.
“For some people, this is a very heavy and a hard-to-process situation. Parents, especially, I’m seeing, are struggling with the reality that this could happen to one of their children and there’s nothing they can do to protect them,” Colvin said. “On the flip side of the coin, there are people for whom this issue is not at top of mind.”
Dustin Kemp, 35, is a program coordinator for LAUNCH at Texas A&M. On Friday, he recorded himself singing a rendition of his song Run, which he initially wrote and co-performed in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Florida.
“Run until the race is won / run until we catch the sun / run and never turn around,” Kemp sings in the video, which had 1,200 views as of Friday evening.
“That song really resonated with me because I’ve been driving around Bryan-College Station, and when I see little black boys running and riding their bikes, I just want them to keep running and going. I don’t want anything to get in their way or anything to harm them,” Kemp said. “Whenever I saw the video of Ahmaud being assaulted and then shot and killed, something happened in me. I would say that I was numb, but that’s not what I feel anymore. I feel a sense of urgency.”
Chris Field, founder of BCS Marathon and of the Mercy Project, said that he and his family jogged and walked together Friday in Arbery’s honor. Field posted a fundraiser for the NAACP on Facebook and had raised $3,691 as of Friday evening, along with his own contributions.
Field said he saw news stories and social media posts about people planning to run or walk Friday in honor of what would have been Arbery’s 26th birthday. Field said the story hit especially close to home for him because he is also a runner.
“I thought that it’s one thing to advocate with our voices — which is important — but it’s another thing altogether to put our money where our mouths are to support organizations that have been fighting for civil rights in America long before we knew Ahmaud’s name,” Field said. “This was tragic, but avoidable, and it speaks to a broader story of injustice that is the reality for many people of color in America still today.”
Theresa Mangapora, executive director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, shared on her personal Facebook page Thursday night that she would be participating in the effort, and she said Friday evening that she felt “haunted” by what happened to Arbery.
“I had to do something, and my little run is what I did. I felt kind of stupid after the fact, because it’s not going to do anything in the long run, but when I posted about it on social media, there were friends who hadn’t heard about it,” Mangapora said. “We as white residents of this community and this country need to use our voices around situations like this way more often.”
