Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, both Bryan and College Station school boards will meet Tuesday night in their respective boardrooms.
In Bryan, the board is expected to vote on an order calling for a bond election in May. This would represent the second part of the district’s “two bonds, one vision” path.
In May 2019, voters approved a $12 million bond to take care of immediate needs in the district; this second, larger bond would address future needs and growth.
Also on the agenda is possible action on a contract to rebuild the district’s transportation and maintenance facility, which was constructed in 1976, and authorization of Superintendent Christie Whitbeck to negotiate “additional purchase sales agreement for future Transportation and Maintenance Center site.”
The board also will consider approving contracts for the Rudder High School football stadium press box and the SFA Middle School Annex renovation.
At the College Station, the board will discuss allowing non-resident students to enroll in College View High School’s fire science academy program during their pre-meeting workshop.
During the regular meeting, the College Station trustees are expected to approve the 2020-2021 calendar.
The recommended calendar would have the first day on Aug. 18 and the final day on May 27 with graduation. The calendar that will be presented includes the following key holidays: Thanksgiving, Nov. 23-27; Christmas, Dec. 21-Jan. 5; and Spring Break, March 15-19.
The meeting will also include a presentation of the district’s Texas Academic Performance Report for the 2018-2019 school year.
The Bryan school board will meet at 6 p.m. in the Bryan ISD Administration Building, 801 South Ennis Street in Bryan.
The College Station school board will meet in the CSISD Board Room in the Central Administration building at 1812 Welsh Ave. in College Station. The board’s workshop will begin at 6 p.m. with the Texas Academic Performance Report public hearing taking place at 6:40 and the regular meeting following at 7 p.m.
Both board’s agendas are posted on the district websites under the board tab.
