As the College Station and Bryan school districts end the second week of extended closures due to COVID-19, faculty and staff in both districts are working to reach students.
“We have taken our system and turned it completely upside down within a week, and we’re learning and adjusting,” College Station Interim Superintendent Mike Martindale said in a virtual special board meeting Friday morning.
Both school districts are continuing to offer grab-and-go lunches, which includes breakfast for the following day.
On the first day of the extended closure, Martindale said, College Station served 420 meals. With the addition of a sixth site at Lincoln Recreation Center, the district served 1,933 meals.
Martindale said he expects the number to increase as the U.S. Department of Agriculture eased requirements that the student receiving a meal to be in the vehicle.
In Bryan, district spokesperson Matthew LeBlanc said, the district served 11,081 meals the first week of the closure March 16-20.
This week that number nearly doubled with 21,453. He noted, though, the district was not able to offer breakfast for the first three days of the extended closure. The entire second week includes both lunch and breakfast.
Beginning Monday, an additional meal site in Bryan will open at Navarro Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck met with senior class officers earlier in the week to discuss graduation options as Texas A&M informed districts Reed Arena would not be available through the end of May. One of the options is using Merrill Green Stadium.
Martindale told the College Station board members he will be meeting with principals of both comprehensive high schools to discuss alternate plans with Reed Arena unavailable.
“There’s not really lots of venues that are available at this point just with all that’s going on, so it may be possible that we would be managing that through our respective football stadiums,” he said.
Both districts are slated to open again April 13, but in the meantime at-home instruction has begun.
In Bryan, 3,500 Chromebooks were handed out this week to students who responded to a survey saying they did not have an internet-connected device during the closure.
LeBlanc said more Chromebooks will be distributed next week. The district had about 9,000 available to lend to students to use during the closure. Each Chromebook was sanitized and, if needed, repaired before being distributed.
The first phase of Bryan’s at-home learning is in place with optional instruction available on the district website and provided by students’ teachers and campuses. The district will be implementing Schoology in the second phase of the district’s distance learning. More information on the implementation will come next week, LeBlanc said.
College Station is in its second year of using Schoology, Martindale said, and it has proven “invaluable” to be able to begin distance learning as early as March 23.
In the first three days of distance learning, he said, there were 18,208 student log-ins with 17,000 from students at the intermediate, middle and high school level.
In addition to Schoology, the district has an at-home learning website with assignments and resources for students and parents, as well as physical packets parents can use.
The next step, he said, will be to determine when to start introducing new concepts and assigning value or grades to the at-home learning assignments, noting he is still waiting more guidance from the Texas Education Agency.
They are collecting the data and have a six-week plan, he said, but he is also waiting to see if it might be possible for students to return on April 13.
“That would be ideal, but I don’t know how long this is going to last,” he said.
For updates from both districts, go to csisd.org or bryanisd.org/covid19.
