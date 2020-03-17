The Bryan and College Station school districts announced Tuesday afternoon that schools will remain closed through April 3.
The announcement of the extended closure comes after the Brazos County Health District announced the county had its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
In College Station, Kids Klub, extracurricular activities and field trips will all be canceled while the district is closed, and all district buildings will be closed to outside rentals.
Unless contacted by their supervisors, district employees are expected to stay home.
“Work expectations and scheduling are still to be determined for other employees,” the email from district spokesman Chuck Glenewinkel stated. “Employees are expected to remain reachable and respond to supervisor calls and/or emails.”
Both districts will continue providing school lunches each weekday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 3.
In College Station, lunches – and breakfast for the following day – are available to children ages 1 to 18 at College Hills, River Bend, South Knoll, Southwood Valley and Oakwood. Children must be in the vehicle to receive the free to-go meals.
In Bryan, the “grab and go” lunch options are available for children ages 18 and younger at Bryan High School, Long Intermediate, Rayburn Intermediate, and Kemp-Carver Elementary School.
Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck noted in the Bryan press release the district will share information on how it will continue educating students at home.
“There are a lot of moving pieces to make this happen, but we are already working on the best strategy so all of our students continue to receive instruction,” the release states.
