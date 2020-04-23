Over the past month, distance learning has become the routine for students throughout the state as COVID-19 has forced schools closed through the end of the academic year.
While College Station has utilized the online Schoology learning management system for a year, Bryan schools implemented the program in response to the need for at-home learning. Both districts also have begun grading assignments through Schoology.
As of Friday, every grade level in Bryan schools had 90% participation or higher in the online learning program, Associate Superintendent of Teaching & Learning Barbara Ybarra told the Bryan school board Monday.
On April 15, Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said she was “over the moon” to see the participation rates of students, which at the time was 87% districtwide. It is now more than 91% districtwide.
“I’m very, very pleased with that, because the learning quality will be better online because the student can watch their teacher,” she said. “They can listen to their teacher. They can watch the videos instead of just having paper.”
In College Station, all but the elementary level had more than 90% participation, Superintendent Mike Martindale reported Tuesday to the College Station school board. College Station elementary schools saw an increase from 10% participation in the first week of distance learning to 44% by Friday.
“I would compliment, of course, our high schools maintaining the rate of participation that they’ve had, but also how those numbers have crept up fairly quickly at the lower grade levels,” he said.
College Station elementary schools had 44% participation. Intermediate schools had 91%, which was an increase from 73% in the first week. Middle schools had 94% participation, and high schools had 96% participation.
Bryan elementary schools had 90% participation. Intermediate schools had 92% participation. Middle schools had the highest participation rate at 94%, and high schools had 91% participation. These participation rates do not reflect if the students have completed assignments, which are released on a weekly basis at both districts.
Both districts distributed computers to students who expressed a need either through a survey or in talking with a teacher or administrator.
As of Friday, the Bryan school district had assigned 5,742 Chromebooks to students, with fewer than 1,000 still left to be picked up. In College Station, fewer than 1,000 devices were distributed to students throughout the district.
Representatives for both districts have noted the need to give grace to students as they adjust to online learning.
“It’s more important to get it done and get it done to the point where you understand it than it is to be hard and fast with deadlines,” Ybarra said. “Again, there are a lot of things going on in the home that might mean that a student didn’t get to submit their assignments that day. Just ensuring that there’s that flexibility and grace to help the student acquire the content, the learning and the skill so that the grade will come after that.”
