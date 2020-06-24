Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS AND SOUTHEAST TEXAS... INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS... COASTAL JACKSON AND INLAND JACKSON. IN SOUTHEAST TEXAS... AUSTIN...BRAZOS...BURLESON...CHAMBERS...COASTAL BRAZORIA... COASTAL GALVESTON...COASTAL HARRIS...COASTAL MATAGORDA... COLORADO...FORT BEND...GALVESTON ISLAND AND BOLIVAR PENINSULA...GRIMES...HOUSTON...INLAND BRAZORIA...INLAND GALVESTON...INLAND HARRIS...INLAND MATAGORDA...MADISON... MATAGORDA ISLANDS...MONTGOMERY...NORTHERN LIBERTY...POLK...SAN JACINTO...SOUTHERN LIBERTY...TRINITY...WALKER...WALLER... WASHINGTON AND WHARTON. * UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS HAVE BEEN DEVELOPING ACROSS PARTS OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS THIS EVENING, AND THIS IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. THE THREAT FOR FLASH FLOODING REMAINS POSSIBLE DUE TO A COMBINATION OF SLOW STORM MOTION, BACK BUILDING OR TRAINING OF ACTIVITY, AND RECENT RAINFALL OVER PARTS OF THE AREA. RAINFALL RATES THIS EVENING WERE UP TO 2 TO 4 INCHES PER HOUR WITH THE STRONGER AND SLOWER MOVING STORMS. THERE REMAINS SOME UNCERTAINTY ON THE TIMING AND LOCATION OF FUTURE ACTIVITY. ON AVERAGE, TWO TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN IS EXPECTED THROUGH TOMORROW MORNING WITH ISOLATED AREAS OF SIX TO EIGHT INCHES POSSIBLE. * THESE STORMS WITH HEAVY RAINFALL MAY BE CAPABLE OF FLOODING ROADWAYS. LOW WATER CROSSINGS MAY FLOOD BECOMING IMPASSABLE AND DANGEROUS. SMALL CREEKS AND BAYOUS MAY SEE MINOR RISES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&