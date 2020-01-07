Local tattoo artist Jason Elliott is returning to Ink Master for the third time since 2018.
Elliott moved to Bryan-College Station in 2016 from Miami and is a tattoo artist in residence at Legacy Tattoo Lounge in College Station. He was born in Houston.
His decision to move to the Brazos Valley was two-fold.
“So I looked at a map of Texas,” Elliott said. “I’ve always lived in a big city … so I wanted to pick a place close enough to the city if I wanted to go and big enough that it had some amenities.” In addition to proximity to larger cities, Elliott said he wanted to live somewhere that had fairly mild winters. “They weren’t that severe, so sounds like I think College Station is it,” he said.
The reality show airing on Paramount Network features tattoo artists from around the country who are tested on not just their technical abilities but their on-the-spot creativity as they tattoo original pieces on a new human canvas every week.
Elliott made it to fourth place in season 10, which aired from January to April 2018, and returned to the show for an episode of the spin-off series Ink Master: Grudge Match that aired Oct. 8. He went head to head with Chris Sparks, an artist Elliott had a heated competition with in his first appearance on the show.
Elliott was revealed as a cast member for season 13 of the show Nov. 12. The latest season of the show is titled Turf War, where artists from the East, West, Midwest and South are teamed up with a veteran Ink Master artist. Elliott serves as the experienced artist for Team South.
Elliott’s art and tattoos are often abstract realism, a unique style that made him stand out in his first season to fans of the show.
“When I got into tattooing, I didn’t get into it under the same routes they did,” Elliott said of the other competitors. “I got into it because I love art, not because I loved American traditional tattooing. So when I got into it, I got into it because I wanted to put art on people.”
He said that the judges often prefer a more traditional-looking tattoo in competition, but his ability to tattoo unique pieces of art under a variety of stresses has landed him back on the show for another chance at the title of Ink Master. That, Elliott said with a laugh, and his quick wit and unfiltered opinions.
Ink Master: Turf War premieres on Paramount Network on Jan. 7 at 9 p.m.
