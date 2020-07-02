The Bryan-College Station metro area’s unemployment rate, at 8.9% as of the end of May, is tied for the lowest in Texas, according to figures released Wednesday morning.
The unemployment figure is considerably higher than pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels; it is also lower than April’s local rate of 9.4%, according to two economists at Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center (PERC).
Dennis Jansen, executive director of PERC, said midday Wednesday that the local area added 3,513 jobs compared to April, a one-month increase of 3.3%, for a total number of 110,953 employed. Notably, the local number of unemployed people only fell by 50, to 10,890 as of the end of May.
Jansen hypothesized that people who may have temporarily moved away as restaurants and other businesses closed in late March returned in May due to economic reopenings.
“This sentence is a little bit of speculation, but I think what happened is that when some businesses reopened, students moved back to town,” Jansen said. “The good news is that we are expanding employment, and actually, a 3% increase in one month is a pretty big increase. … The story is that we’ve hired additional workers from April,
but we haven’t really made much progress on reducing the number of unemployed people.”
The data, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, indicates that Amarillo’s May rate was identical to Bryan-College Station’s at 8.9%. Abilene came in third with an unemployment rate of 9.1%.
“The unemployment rate, although falling, remains sky-high by historical standards for our area,” Jansen said.
PERC’s executive associate director Andy Rettenmaier said that since January, employment in the Bryan-College Station area has declined by 11.7%. Rettenmaier added that the three metro areas with the highest unemployment rates in the state, as of the end of May, were McAllen-Edinburg-Mission at 18.3%, Beaumont-Port Arthur at 18.2% and Brownsville-Harlingen at 16.9%. Jansen and Rettenmaier said Wednesday that metro areas heavily reliant on the oil industry have been particularly hard-hit in the state.
The economists said that their team will closely monitor data about the month of June as it comes in, particularly from the second half of the month as rapidly rising numbers of COVID-19 cases locally and statewide led to increased societal and economic restrictions enacted to slow the spread of the virus.
Locally, 12,309 initial unemployment claims were filed between weeks ending on March 7 to May 30. Jansen said that in Brazos County, the industries impacted most severely were full-and limited-service restaurants and food service contractors.
Both economists posited that the local area’s relatively low rate of unemployment was due to Texas A&M and other large employers that allow for some measure of stability.
For the state’s largest metro areas, Austin-Round Rock had an unemployment rate of 11.6%, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington came in at 12.6%, San Antonio–New Braunfels 13.1%, and Houston–The Woodlands–Sugarland 14.1% in May.
Jansen and Rettenmaier said the national unemployment rate for May declined from 14.7% in April to 13.3% and the rate in Texas decreased to 13% from 13.5% in April.
The Bryan-College Station unemployment rate was at 2.7% just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bryan-College Station metro statistical area, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau, includes Brazos, Robertson and Burleson counties.
In addition, PERC shared data last week in its monthly Economic Indicators Index about airport usage. Transportation Security Data indicates that nationwide, the number of travelers screened by the TSA during March was 48.4% of the traveler count for the same month in 2019. The traveler counts in April and May were 4.7% and 9.6%, respectively, of the counts from 2019. During the first two weeks of June, the number of travelers was at 16.2% of the 2019 numbers.
At Easterwood Airport, total enplanements for March 2020 were down almost 42% compared to March 2019. In April, 312 passengers flew out of Easterwood, or 4.3% of the enplanements during April 2019. May’s count was 1,188 passengers or 16.1% of the 7,395 enplanements in May of 2019.
PERC’s monthly index is sponsored by the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation.
