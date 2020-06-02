Bryan and College Station residents who delayed utility payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic will need to make new arrangements soon, according to a joint press release from Bryan Texas Utilities and College Station Utilities.
Both utilities will return to collecting late fees on June 15, the release states, following three months of suspending late fees and disconnections due to nonpayment. Customers will begin receiving termination notices starting July 2 and the earliest disconnections for nonpayment will be on July 15.
Call 979-764-3535 to speak to a customer service representative.
College Station also announced Monday that the first phase of the new online payment portal is live. The new system through Paymentus Corporation comes after the city terminated its contract with Click2Gov due to a data breach that city officials learned about in November, when an investigation into the issue was launched.
Customers can now make one-time utility payments with credit and debit cards, access current bills, schedule a payment for a future date, simultaneously pay for multiple utility accounts and more. The second and final phase should begin July 1 and will include additional customer features such as the ability to enroll in Auto Pay with a credit card or checking account, access to current and historical bills, pay by text and more.
Visit cstx.gov/UCS and click on the Pay My Bill button to access the portal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.