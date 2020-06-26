Gathered together as a class for the first time since March, the 80 graduates from Bryan Collegiate High School received their diplomas on the field of Merrill Green Stadium.
“I’m genuinely happy to see all of us together again after so long,” valedictorian Andrea Conejo said to her fellow graduates. “I wish the circumstances were different, but we were dealt super sour lemons and are trying to make sweet lemonade.”
When students at the early college high school left for spring break on March 6, they did not know it would be their last time on their high school campuses as seniors. As the coronavirus pandemic worsened, it was not guaranteed the students would get a graduation ceremony.
“Well here we are, despite everything that was thrown our way,” Conejo said.
Cathy Cordova, whose daughter Lydia graduated during Thursday’s ceremony, said she and her family could deal with the social distancing and limited ticket requirements if it meant being able to watch her second BCHS graduate to cross the stage.
The 80 graduates combined earned more than 4,000 college credit hours, received more than 250 college acceptances and logged more than 11,000 community service hours. Ten students received their diploma as well as their associate’s degree from Blinn College.
Conejo said the Class of 2020 forever will be known as the class that graduated during the coronavirus pandemic, but she encouraged her classmates to leave a different legacy.
“We should strive to be known as the best class that will change the world for the better,” she said. “We are unstoppable.”
Jesus Vega-Tirado, the school’s senior class president, said the Class of 2020 also is graduating during global social movements. He encouraged his classmates to take up a cause — noting the Black Lives Matter and #MeToo movements, immigration reform, gender pay gap and health care as examples — and fight for it.
“No matter your race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation, you are more than capable of fighting against injustice and bringing about positive change in our local community and, on a larger scale, our world,” he said. “I wish you all each the best. Strive for personal success and happiness, while also striving to make this place a better place for everyone.”
Bryan Collegiate teacher Eric Tolhurst, the night’s keynote speaker, said the obstacles senior year presented this year’s graduates will not stop them from doing great things and enjoying what life presents.
In his class, Tolhurst said, he asked students to name four good things in their lives, whether it was their college acceptance letters or Wings ’N More. As they continue in life, he encouraged the graduates to continue that tradition by reminding themselves of their own good things and asking others around them for their good things.
“I can tell you personally that listening to other good things can bring so much joy, if not more, to your day,” Tolhurst said.
