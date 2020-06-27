Years from now, when the Bryan High School seniors tell their grandchildren about their senior year, they will not believe the stories, Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck told the 477 graduates seated before her on Friday night.
“They’ll think you’re exaggerating, just like we do when we hear stories from our grandparents, but you won’t be,” she said. “It’s real, and you’ve been amazing.”
The impact the coronavirus pandemic had on their final months of school even could be seen as an adventure as they look back, Bryan High School valedictorian Michaela Lamb told her classmates during the graduation ceremony at Merrill Green Stadium.
“We have had to stay at home for months on end. We have had to wear masks for protection when we go out. We have had to transition to learning online,” she said. “We didn’t choose this path; we landed in it,” referencing J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings series.
Cindy Wicht, there to support her son, Hayden, said it has been a “very interesting, trying, challenging” year, and she was happy and proud to celebrate her son during an actual graduation ceremony that put their health first.
“It’s definitely not the way he would have wanted his senior year to end, but it’s just exciting to be here to just kind of finally wrap up the school year,” she said.
Erica Martinez, who was there to support her cousins Morgan and Meagan Martinez, said for the well-being of their grandparents, she and other cousins filled in, sitting opposite from the twins’ other family seated on the opposite side of the field.
“It’s meaningful being out here, seeing everyone spaced out. Everyone’s excited and happy to see them graduate,” she said.
While presenting the class gift of $5,000 to the Brazos Valley Food Bank, senior representative Sergio Umanzor said the class of 2020 learned to expect the unexpected.
“We learned how to persevere throughout trying times and the importance of family,” he said. “We learned that teamwork was essential with family, friends and employers. Teamwork will help us get through these trying times and will for sure bring us success. … We quickly learned that we are all in this together.”
Some graduates had to take on full-time jobs to help support their families, he said, and they all learned life is bigger than the lost senior events.
Other transitions remain in their future, Lamb said, as they continue on to whatever the future holds, whether it is college, the workforce or military service.
“Chances will lie in each of our paths to turn back, to quit or ignore an opportunity just because it seems too difficult at the time,” she said. “May we, as Col. Clayton E. Wheat put it, ‘Choose the harder right instead of the easier wrong.’ ”
Just as the Allied powers persevered against Hitler in World War II, Lamb said, it is up to her and her classmates to push through with confidence and strength to conquer the challenges that present themselves in their lives. It could be completing a homework assignment, helping a friend, serving the community or serving the country.
“In these moments when we persist with our utmost effort, when we’re exhausted but continue in the path before us, when we fight for our future, may we live so it can be said of us that these are our finest hours,” she said referencing Winston Churchill.
