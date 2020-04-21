With senior year turned on its head for the Class of 2020, students at Bryan’s four high schools received yard signs to help celebrate their upcoming graduation.
Seniors at Bryan High School, Rudder High School, Bryan Collegiate High School and Mary Catherine Harris High School had the opportunity to return to campus Monday afternoon to pick up yard signs specifically made for their schools with a space for students to write their names.
Some students did not leave their cars as district and campus staff handed them the signs during the 1 to 4 p.m. time slot. Others stayed on campus for a little longer to catch up with friends and teachers they have not seen since early March. The one requirement was they had to keep an appropriate distance between them.
“They’re really excited,” MC Harris Principal Karen Kaspar said. “They’ve already sent pictures of [the signs] in their yard, so we know they’re proud of them.”
MC Harris, the district’s alternative high school, has graduations throughout the year as students complete their coursework, so the seniors who did not graduate in March before spring break did not get the chance to walk the hallways and be celebrated, she said.
“It’s been fun seeing them today, just to cheer and clap for them,” Kaspar said, saying it helps make their senior year special even if it cannot be normal.
When the students left school Friday, March 6, to begin spring break, they expected to be back on March 16. COVID-19 changed all that, and the Bryan school district will not meet in classrooms for the remainder of the school year.
“It was hard because these last few months were supposed to be extra special,” Rudder High School senior Valerie Gutierrez said. “Those few months were just taken away from me within like seconds.”
The support the district has given the students has helped, Gutierrez said.
“They’re trying everything in their will that they can to make it a memorable one for the Class of 2020, which I honestly appreciate a lot,” she said. “To many of us, it means absolutely everything.”
The event gave students a chance to thank their teachers and counselors and see their friends, fellow Rudder High School senior Jacquelyn Ramirez said.
Bryan High School Principal Lane Buban said it was surreal to see students coming by to pick up their signs and then leaving again to complete their schoolwork at home.
“It’s one thing to be thinking about it, talking about it, planning on doing this and making it happen, but it’s another thing to see it happen,” he said of the sign distribution. “You see the kids come up because they want to hug you. That’s the hard part.”
Rudder High School counselor Gina Rodriguez said district and school administrators throughout the country are looking for ways to honor seniors and find the silver lining in the situation.
“We just wanted to help give them a little motivation to finish strong and move forward,” she said. The counselors have been doing video conference meetings and emailing with students during the time, she said. “But to get to see them face to face like this means a lot, just as much to us as I think it does to them.”
In addition to the yard signs, the students will be receiving their caps and gowns in the mail and will be allowed to decorate their graduation caps. Students also can decorate their doors at home to celebrate their senior year.
“Hopefully we can just kind of have a community spirit to see these signs out across our entire community and just kind of cheer and celebrate that there’s a senior living there,” Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said.
As of Monday, graduation was still planned for May 20-23 at Merrill Green Stadium, with each high school getting a separate night at 8 p.m. Alternate graduation dates are in June.
Buban said his greatest concern is having to mail home students’ diplomas.
“This is a culminating event for their entire life up to this point, to walk across that stage and get a high school diploma,” he said. “That’s one of my biggest fears, is of that happening. I hope that that doesn’t come to it. I hope that this lets up and we’re able to have a graduation ceremony.”
As both principal and the father of a senior, Buban said it was sad to know his son and his classmates would have to miss out on some of the fun senior activities that typically happen in the spring, such as the powder puff football game and the senior pep rally.
Appreciative of the work the district and school is doing for the seniors, Bryan High School senior Caleb Merrell said the situation still “stinks.”
“It’s definitely teaching the class of 2020 a lot,” he said. “I think it’s pushing us to grow up a little bit. We’re having to work from home and do a lot of online classes, which I think will transition well in college, hopefully.”
It has been difficult not to see the students or his staff in person, Bryan Collegiate High School Principal Tommy Roberts said. But the sign distribution allowed the district to show the students, parents and community they are still supporting the seniors.
“We haven’t forgotten about you; we still care about you. We’re doing everything behind the scenes to keep the ball rolling toward graduation for you,” he said. “This has been a really good day for us.”
