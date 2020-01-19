Out of 8,000 students in 1,500 acts who competed at the Texas Thespians State Convention, all 18 of Bryan High School’s representatives received superior ratings and advanced to the national competition, as did one performer from College Station High School.
Bryan High School’s 18 students made up six acts, all of which received superior ratings during the state competition in the fall. Two groups — Shakespeare scene and monologue — were among only 90 acts in the state that earned perfect scores.
“We know how good our kids are, how talented they are, how hard they work, what they can do. It’s really nice for them to hear it from other directors,” Bryan High School theater teacher Jacob Justice said. “It’s really nice for them to get the recognition. It’s not surprising to us that any of these kids have a superior rating.”
In June, the students will travel to the University of Indiana to compete against other top thespians in the country and internationally.
Bryan High senior Sarah Stuart is one of two Bryan students returning to nationals this year and said she is even more motivated this year.
“Everyone there is super competitive, and the competition is very cutthroat, so you have to, literally, bring you’re A-game,” she said. “All of your energy has to be put into every single thing you do, because the judges are like right there and they can see it.”
Senior Jake Bennett said he had a realization at state that everyone in the competition was trying to achieve the same thing.
“While we are still all lovers of the arts and we all want to see everybody’s performances, it’s still a competition,” he said. “There’s that underlying stress that’s always there. ... You’re competing against everybody that’s in that room.”
Operated by the International Thespians Society, an honor society for theater students, the state competition is the students’ only chance to qualify for nationals. Bryan High School and College Station High School are members of the society, and students must have at least 100 hours of theater outside of class to be inducted into the school’s troupe.
College Station High School sophomore Lily Van Zandt was shocked to learn she was the only one of the five College Station High students who competed at state to advance to nationals. At first, she said, she was not sure if she would go on to the next level, but people encouraged her to participate in what can sometimes be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Following her performance of As We Stumble Along from The Drowsy Chaperone, she did not think her performance measured up to her classmates and others who went before her, she said. “And I got my score back, and I was really glad that the judges liked and respected my choices and my voice.”
After the final state performances in Grapevine in the fall, Justice said, they only knew about the two acts that had received perfect scores and automatically qualified for nationals. Later in the night, he got word that other four acts also had qualified with a superior rating.
“So we like flip out in the hallway — very quietly — because it’s like 11:30 at night,” Justice said.
The nice thing about having the entire group qualify for nationals is none of them are left wondering what more they could have done, Bryan High theater teacher Bailey Robert said.
“We worked really hard to bring up the caliber of performance of the entire group, and they all earned their spot at nationals,” she said.
While it is a competition, senior Abigail Martin said, she is excited to meet other people from throughout the country and the world who share the same passion as she does.
Those connections are also what Van Zandt is most looking forward to at the national convention this summer.
“I’m really excited to get to meet the people from other states and see what they do,” she said. “I’m definitely nervous because I’m the only person from my school going, and it feels pretty young. I mean, I think as a sophomore, I was not expecting to go very far. … But I’m really excited to get to talk to other people and share experiences.”
The national conference takes place June 22-27, and the Bryan High theater department is trying to raise $26,000 to help fund the trip. People can go to www.bhsvikingtheatre.com to learn more about the competition and make a donation.
